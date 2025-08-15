How to Watch Oregon State Beaver Football in 2025
In fifteen days, America's hallowed gridiron game returns to Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
With it, another tradition will also be re-ignited. Countless fans across the Beaver State will ask themselves or their loved ones the following question:
"What channel is the game on?"
This piece is our attempt to address that question. Nine of Oregon State's twelve regular-season games have broadcast networks and kickoff times announced. Three other games have a date and venue, but the gameday specifics are still up in the air. Regardless, you can read about the whole schedule, week to week, in the paragraphs below.
August and September
At 7:30 PM Saturday August 30th, under the lights of Reser Stadium, Oregon State will kick off its 2025 season against former Pac-12 North division foe California. That season-opening contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
The following week, the Beavers stay at Reser; they'll host Fresno State on Saturday September 6th, with a 12:30 PM afternoon klckoff on The CW. A week later, the orange & black face their first road trip of the season: a 12:30 PM (PST) Saturday afternoon nationally-televised skirmish at Texas Tech, on Fox.
September 20th's rivalry game against Oregon does not have a broadcast partner or time finalized; last season, the game aired on Fox. The final Oregon State game of the month is a Friday night home game versus Houston on September 26th; it'll air on ESPN at 7:30 PM.
October
In October, Oregon State travels to one of college football's most scenic landscapes: Appalachian State's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. The game is scheduled for October 4th, but no television partner or kickoff time have been announced as of the time of this article.
The following week sees the Beavers return home, facing Wake Forest on Saturday October 11th. That contest will kickoff in the 12:30 PM afternoon slot on The CW. That same network will broadcast Oregon State's October 18th game versus Lafayette College (from the D1 FCS Patriot League) at 7 PM.
November
Following a bye week, Oregon State will play its first of two 2025 rivalry games against Washington State on the first day of the month. While a broadcast partner has been announced (CBS), the kickoff time is still in flux: pads will collide at Reser Stadium around 4:30 PM or 5:00 PM. A week later, the regular-season home finale pits the orange & black of ol' O-S-U against the orange & white of Sam Houston (D1 FBS Conference USA). The CW will televise that game on November 8th at 7 PM.
The final two weeks of the regular-season will take place away from home. First, the Beavers travel to Tulsa on Saturday November 15th. A broadcast partner and kickoff time have not been announced as of the time of this article. After a second bye week, the Beavers wrap up their unusual home-and-away rivalry series with Washington State. One of the revived Pac-12's most fascinating rivalries will write a new chapter on the Palouse Saturday November 29th, at 3:30 PM, on The CW.
Here's the entire 2025 schedule of who, when (times in pacific) and where the Beavers will be playing:
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PST)
Network
8/30
California
Corvallis, OR
7:30 PM
ESPN
9/6
Fresno St.
Corvallis, OR
12:30 PM
The CW
9/13
Texas Tech.
Lubbock, TX
12:30 PM
FOX
9/20
Oregon
Eugene, OR
TBA
TBA
9/26
Houston
Corvallis, OR
7:30 PM
ESPN
10/4
App St.
Boone, NC
TBA
TBA
10/11
Wake Forest
Corvallis, OR
12:30 PM
The CW
10/18
Lafayette
Corvallis, OR
7 PM
The CW
11/1
Washington St.
Corvallis, OR
TBA
CBS
11/8
Sam Houston
Corvallis, OR
7 PM
The CW
11/15
Tulsa
Tulsa, OK
TBA
TBA
11/29
Washington St.
Pullman, WA
3:30 PM
The CW