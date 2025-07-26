Is Oregon State Transfer LB Walker Harris Due For a Breakout Season in 2025?
The Oregon State Beavers are now just a matter of weeks awar from their season opener at Reser Stadium where they will host Cal. Continuing on with the “Five Beavers who can make an impact in 2025”, here is the rundown on Beavers outside linebacker Walker Harris.
Harris, who hails from North Carolina, played for Southern Utah for two seasons before transferring to Oregon State. Harris saw game time in 12 games for Southern Utah last season, recording 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Harris had a season high five tackles against UTEP in 2024, Harris recorded a forced fumble in the win.
Harris will be called upon to have a great season, the Beavers finished with a measly 4.5 sacks in 2024 which was dead last for D1 schools. Beavers outside linebacker Nikko Taylor is expected to anchor the group. Taylor was arguably the Beavers best defensive player last season, as he totaled 46 tackles 2.5 sacks, a blocked kick, and two forced fumbles.
It will be a challenge for Harris to start right out of the gate. Nikko Taylor will start at one side and Walker Harris will have a great chance to be the other starter. Harris stands at 6-4 and will be an imposing force for offensive tackles to deal with.
A golden opportunity opened up for Harris to make an impact on the turf this fall. Just last week, Beavers EDGE Olu Omotosho entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. Omotosho played in nine games and recorded 14 tackles and one sack.
The Beavers defense has a very manageable schedule this season. Games against Tulsa, Sam Houston, Wake Forest, and Washington State should all be games in which the defense is able to get into the backfield and make the quarterbacks uncomfortable. Walker Harris has a great chance to be part of that.