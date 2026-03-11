JaMarcus Shephard Highlights on Opening Day of Spring Practices

Following the Oregon State Beavers’ first official practice in 2026, head coach JaMarcus Shephard spent fifteen minutes conversing with local media .

Here are several highlights from today’s press conference.

JaMarcus Shephard on expectations this Spring

“We are expecting our players to really immerse themselves in our offense, defense, and all aspects of our special teams, while also just trying to understand what it takes to really achieve at the level we’re asking them to achieve. There’s a standard that I hold myself to, and I expect them to hold themselves to a similar type of standard; that’s a big part of what practice is all about, you know? Having those standards and seeing if we can come up to those standards each and every day.”

JaMarcus Shephard on being a position coach versus being a head coach

“[smacks lips frustratedly] I didn’t get to the D-line during the walkthrough, or the linebackers, okay, and that bothered me. I didn’t get a chance to get to them during the walkthrough. So, I definitely was intentional about being with them more frequently throughout the rest of the practice. So, that was the hardest part really, just making my presence felt throughout each and every position group. Beyond that, I trust our coaching staff, so I know what they’re capable of.



It was great to see Coach McIntyre [new defensive coordinator Mike McIntyre] out there. He was all fired up, man. I love seeing his energy out there. He’s very cerebral in his approach, and then to see that energy come out during the practice, I really enjoyed it. For the first time, just having to touch every single person, I think I did, but I’ll probably miss somebody.”

JaMarcus Shephard on his outlook this week

“Well, I think that this week gives us an opportunity to see what we do have. So, we’re really finding out what our players can do from a football playing standpoint. We’re not a cross country team. We’re not a weightlighting or powerlifting team. We’re a football team. So, if I hadn’t seen any of these guys play football prior to the break, then guess what? We got a few extra spots that are open where we could acquire other guys, and so being able to see them practice now, that allows us to know ‘Hey, this is where we might be a little deficient. This is where we might need a little bit of help’. Let’s go find some help in this area, and we can get it done over this spring break.”

JaMarcus Shephard on 2025 starting quarterback Maalik Murphy

“Never once did Maalik come in my office and even mention the idea of transferring. Not once. He was a consistent leader all throughout the transition as other guys were coming in and delivering the bad news that they’re going to go to other places, or other guys are just leaving the program. He was a constant, and had guys out there working out, catching balls, doing all kinds of great things. He never wavered in any way, shape, or form throughout the time that I’ve been here with him. So, I’m proud of him. [I am] excited for him to compete his tail off against the other guys that we got here.”

JaMarcus Shephard on Gabe Milbourn, other Beavers’ eligibility, and roster uncertainty

“Well, it’s hard to really truly make sure that you got what you need at times, but at the same time I understand having worked at the NCAA at one point in my career, there’s processes of going through that they are trying to make a decision. Although I wish they’d make it faster, it’s just not happening. So we’re going to move forward in what’s the best of the players that we have in front of us. Then if something changes, guys, I will change. So many people are afraid of change. You have to embrace change. Adversity is coming. Just so we’re all clear, okay? There’s only three things you’re promised, okay? Death, taxes, and adversity. It’s coming. So like, I don’t really get bogged down with the idea of it not happening. Is it frustrating at times? Slightly, but I’m prepared for when the change comes. We are ready for that change to occur.”