During Oregon State's season opener - a narrow defeat at the top 25 ranked Houston Cougars - head coach JaMarcus Shephard looked intense.



At several different moments in the nationally televised ESPN broadcast, fans could see Shephard jawing with officials, correcting his players, or visibly venting frustration.



Following the game, the Beavers' first year head coach had a very different kind of conversation with beat reporters.

Shephard could have complained about several close calls that went against his team. He could have chastised his defense for several missed tackles sparking Houston touchdowns. Instead, the leader of Oregon State's football program stayed positive.



"First and foremost, what a football game. We went through a lot of different elements in this particular game with the heat, the rain, the lightning, and all that. I'm very proud of our football team and how they fought through every part of that. We grew today as a football team."

Last season, the Beavers averaged around 5 penalties per game, including several game-breaking calls on third downs. Yesterday, they still gave up 5 penalties, but they were relatively minor. Shephard praised his team for staying out of trouble.



"I thought our guys were fighting, you know, two pass interference calls where they got their arm wrapped around the hip. So I call it like it is, guys. He's got his arms wrapped around his hip and [our coaching staff is] telling them all time, don't tug, don't tug. I thought he did a pretty good job of not tugging. Unfortunately, that's what the call was on the field. You know, we had one hands to the face. The ones that just drive me nuts are the ones when we line up inappropriately. Those are the ones that really drive me nuts. And so we got to make sure we clean that up going forward into the future."

On perhaps the game's biggest play - an explosive Houston pass that moved the chains late in the fourth quarter - defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre dialed up a blitz, leaving star safety Sailasa Vadrawale III alone in press coverage. After the game, Shephard showed no regrets.



"Sai had been playing some really good coverage throughout the game. If it's not for the one PI call, he also creates another interception within the game. I thought he played outstanding for the most part...We felt pretty good about them having to get the ball out quickly, and they're going to have to make a play and guess what? That's one that'll go down in the books for them. Kid made a play."

Next Saturday, Shephard hopes his team can win more fights, and make more plays. It'll be a difficult challenge, with the Beavers hosting another top 25 team: the defending Big 12 Conference champion Texas Tech Red Raiders.