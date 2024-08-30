LINKS: Former Beaver Receiver Anthony Gould Makes Indianapolis Colts 53-Man Roster
The Indianapolis Colts finalized their 53-man roster for the beginning of the 2024 NFL season earlier this week.
After being selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, former Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Anthony Gould was named as one of six wide receivers on the team.
This preseason, the 5'8" West Salem High School product has appeared in three contests for the Colts, catching five passes on six targets for 30 yards and 24 yards after catch.
At Oregon State, Gould played five seasons, operating in several capacities for the Beavers. Gould caught 84 passes for 1360 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, Gould was a first-team All-American as a punt returner with 14 returns for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
