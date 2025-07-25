Meet the Oregon State Coaches: HC, Coordinators, and Senior Analysts
Fall camp is just around the corner, and a new look roster only tells part of the 2025 Oregon State Beavers' story. A new season marks another chance for second year head coach Trent Bray, who will eagerly try to improve on his 5-7 record last season.
In preparation for camp, we are recapping offseason staff changes, and reintroducing key members of Trent Bray's staff, including the head honcho himself.
Head Coach & Defensive Coordinator Trent Bray
As if taking the reins of the entire football program wasn't enough, Trent Bray added another responsibility this offseason: defensive coordinator. Thankfully, it is a familiar role.
In 2021, Oregon State's defense got off to a tumultous start; through November 5th of that season, Pac-12 opponents put up no fewer than 24 points on the Beavers every week. The following day, Oregon State dropped a double-overtime clash with Colorado, 37-34. That loss marked the end of Tim Tibesar's tenure as defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach Bray was asked to step up. The following game, Oregon State routed Stanford 35-14 behind a dominant defensive effort, and Bray kept the coordinator job until his promotion to head coach in late November 2023.
Bray first made a name for himself as an all Pac-12 linebacker at Oregon State in the early 2000s. At the end of the Mike Riley era, Bray climbed the ladder as a grad assistant and eventually the Beavers' linebackers coach. When Riley left for Nebraska, Bray went with him, before returning as Jonathan Smith's linebackers coach in 2018.
Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Ryan Gunderson
Fans are hoping Ryan Gunderson takes a leap in 2025. The 40 year old offensive coordinator - one of the nation's youngest - will enter his second season in charge of the playbook.
Oregon State's offense struggled last season, but Gunderson remains a rising star in the coaching ranks, and there is hope that he has a greater understanding of the role he's embraced.
A team captain in 2007, the former Oregon State quarterback stayed in Corvallis as a grad assistant on Mike Riley's staff, which led him to bond with Danny Langsdorf; the new Oregon State senior analyst welcomed Gunderson into his home, and once told the Oregonian he was like a "first child".
After working behind the scenes in player personnel, Gunderson took an equivalent role with Mike Riley's Nebraska staff from 2015-16. In 2017, he joined former Oregon State assistant coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State, coaching quarterbacks. The following season he added Passing Game Coordinator responsibilities. In 2021, Chip Kelly brought him to UCLA as the Bruins' new quarterbacks coach.
Senior Analyst & Quality Control Coach Danny Langsdorf
A common theme on the Oregon State staff is strong ties to the university and the northwest. Few coaches embody that better than Danny Langsdorf. The McMinnville native and Linfield (NCAA D3) alum begins his third coaching stint at Oregon State: Langsdorf coached tight ends in 1997-98, and called the plays from 2005-13.
Langsdorf has also spent time as Nebraska's offensive coordinator, and had several stints coaching in the pros with the Saints and Giants.
Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach Rod Chance
In the last twelve years, Rod Chance has taken a steep climb atop the coaching ranks.
Chance attended D1 FCS Rhode Island from 2002-05. In the Spring of 2013, they needed a cornerbacks coach, so Chance aided his alma mater. Later that Fall, he began a three year stint as a quality control coach with Vanderbilt. After two years calling plays with FCS Southern Utah, Chance found his way back to FBS with a year at Oregon in 2018, then Minnesota in 2019, and two more years as Oregon's cornerbacks coach. He held the same role at Colorado in 2022, and found his way to Trent Bray's staff last Spring.
During 2024's Spring practices, Chance was named the team's secondary coach. Ahead of 2025's spring campaign, he added co-defensive coordinator duties.