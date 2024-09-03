NFL Beavs: Is Brandin Cooks The Most Underrated Receiver in the NFL?
Former Oregon State receiver Brandin Cooks will play his eleventh season in the NFL in 2024. Throughout his time at the professional level, he's been a consistent weapon in the passing game at each of his stops along the way. Another national outlet cited that this week in advance of the new NFL season.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon noted Cooks in a list of the NFL's most underrated receivers, alongside Darius Slayton and Khalil Shakir.
"Brandin Cooks has played for five different teams in his decade as a pro. Despite that constant change, he's produced six 1,000-yard campaigns. Cooks had a career-worst 657 yards last season—which isn't that bad anyway—yet caught eight touchdowns, tied for his second-best total."- David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
Cooks spent the 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he caught 54 passes for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. He has spent time previously with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints. Cooks is the first player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons with three different teams (2016-2018, Saints, Patriots, Rams).
The Stockton, California native had an illustrious career at Oregon State, including leading the Pac-12 in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving in touchdowns in 2013. He won the Biletnikoff award that season, his last with the Beavers.