NFL Draft: Oregon State's Joshua Gray Named #6 Center in 2025 Class
Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray will hope to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft in late April.
This week in The Athletic's 2025 NFL Draft Guide, known as "The Beast" to regular readers, Gray was tabbed as the No. 6 center in the class.
Writer Dane Brugler praised Gray's technique and dependability, but became the latest draft expert to express concern about Gray's size when compared to other NFL linemen.
"Overall, Gray is a fluid big man with the mobility that can be weaponized in a zone-blocking scheme, although the lingering concern is whether or not he will be able to anchor at shallow depth and hold up against NFL power. " -- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Weighing in at the NFL Combine, Gray measured 299 pounds with a height of 6'5" with an arm length of 31 and 3/8", plus a hand size of 9 and 1/2". Gray also ran the forty-yard dash in 5.04 seconds, with a 10-yard split of 1.73 seconds, a vertical jump of 31 inches, and a broad jump of 8'8".
Spending seven years with the Beavers (including his grey shirt year in 2018), Gray set the program record for starts with 56 games. The Rancho Cucamonga, California native took part in 916 snaps in 2024, the most of anyone on Trent Bray's first squad as head coach.
Even changing positions from tackle to guard and center, Gray had another strong individual campaign in his final year in Corvallis, earning a 74.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He led the way blocking for a rushing unit that averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season.
Brugler projects Gray to be either a fifth or sixth round pick. The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26.