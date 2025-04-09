NFL Draft Preview: Oregon State Success Stories in Early Rounds
In 2023, Steven Jackson joined the Oregon State Beavers Hall of Fame. Undoubtedly, his selection process provoked little debate. A third-team AP All-American and honorable mention Sports Illustrated All-American in 2003, Jackson followed up his star-studded collegiate career with a thriving professional tenure.
After being selected in the 2004 first round by Mike Martz' St Louis Rams, Jackson averaged an outstanding 5.0 yards per carry in his rookie campaign. The following season, he wrestled the starting tailback job from eventual Canton gold jacket Marshall Faulk. Over the course of his career, Jackson earned 2 All-Pro nods, 3 Pro Bowl bids, and 69 rushing touchdowns.
However, he is far from the only draft day dynamo from Oregon State. Here are four other Oregon State alums drafted in the opening rounds who found success at the next level.
Chad Johnson - WR - 2001 2nd Round
The artist formerly known as Ochocinco is one of the pro game's most celebrated players. After two modest seasons with the Bengals, Johnson broke out in 2003 with a then franchise record 1,355 receiving yards. Johnson would surpass that record in 2005 with 1,432 receiving yards. Even more impressively, he led the AFC in receiving yards for four straight seasons from 2003-2006.
In 2011, he was traded to the Patriots, and was a member of the Patriots' AFC championship side that narrowly lost Super Bowl XLVI. When his NFL career finished the following offseason, Johnson had earned 2 first team All Pro nods, a second team All Pro selection, 6 Pro Bowl bids, and 67 touchdown receptions.
Nick Barnett - LB - 2003 1st Round
Nick Barnett was the 29th overall draft pick selected in the opening round of the 2003 NFL Draft in New York City's Radio City Music Hall. An instant starter, he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team in 2003. In his prime, he was named to 2007's second team AP All-Pro squad.
Midway through the 2010 Packers' Super Bowl season, Barnett was placed on injured reserve. The following offseason, he signed a free agent contract with the Bills. Two years later, he finished his career with the Washington franchise.
Brandin Cooks - WR - 2014 1st Round
Many scouts have the saying "You can't teach speed", and few players exemplify that better than Cooks. Thanks in part to a 4.33 second 40 yard dash, Cooks was picked in the first round. To this day, the 20th overall selection remains the highest in Oregon State's history.
Over the course of his career, the vertical threat Cooks has played for five different franchises: the Saints, Patriots, Rams, Texans, and Cowboys. This offseason, he re-signed with the Saints, returning to the organization where his career began. Entering his 12th season in the pros, so far Cooks has racked up 707 receptions and 60 touchdowns.
Isaac Seumalo - G - 2016 3rd Round
The great Vince Lombardi believed that football was won in the trenches, and would likely have enjoyed the work of Isaac Seumalo. Playing at guard, Seumalo was a member of the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl LII championship team. In 2022, he played every game of the Eagles run to Super Bowl LVII, where they fell to the Chiefs 38-35.
The following offseason, he signed a free agent deal with the Steelers. In 2024, Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated Seumalo as one of the top guards in the league.