NFL Draft Preview: Where Will Oregon State Players Be Drafted?
The NFL draft is a week away, and several Oregon State alums are one phone call away from fulfilling their pro football dreams.
Below, here is a breakdown of potential Oregon State draftees and where they are projected to go in the draft.
Joshua Gray, Guard/Center
Joshua Gray was the lone Oregon State Beaver invited to the NFL combine, and he performed admirably: his 5.04 seconds in the Forty Yard Dash placed him 9th out of 29 offensive linemen, his 1.73 seconds in the Ten Yard Split placed 6th among 29 offensive linemen, and his Relative Athletic Score was a respectable 9.50, good for 13th out of 29 offensive linemen.
In his official weigh-in, Gray was measured at 6’5” and 299 pounds, with an arm length slightly over 31 inches.
At the combine, scouts noticed Gray taking practice snaps at center, a position he may be asked to play in the pros. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave him a post-combine draft grade of 6.20 (Will Eventually Be Average Starter) and ProFootballNetwork’s Jacob Infante slotted Gray in the 6th round (Las Vegas Raiders, 214th overall selection) in a mock draft.
While Zierlein’s NFL.com profile now lists Gray as a projected 4th-5th round selection, most mock drafts still predict Gray’s name to be called in round 6 or 7.
Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Offensive Tackle
Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan did not receive a combine invite, but he wowed scouts at Oregon State’s March pro day with his impressive measurables: at 6’9” and 315 pounds with 36 inch arms, Christian-Lichtenhan possesses the size to match up with talented edge rushers like Maxx Crosby, TJ Watt, and the Bosa brothers.
A veteran tackle with 31 college starts for Colorado and Oregon State, Christian-Lichtenhan has drawn interest from the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Commanders, Eagles, Jets, Niners, and Packers.
Last week, The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs applied a 5th round projection to Christian-Lichtenhan, but he has been slotted in the 7th round in other mocks, and could potentially be an Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA).
Everett Hayes, Kicker
Kicker Everett Hayes did not receive a combine invite, but he did attend the Seahawks Local Day, a bonus pro day workout for players from a team’s local area.
Seattle’s starting kicker Jason Myers is an established veteran - and he owns one of the league’s most expensive contracts at the position - but it’s common for teams to try out backup kickers during training camp and preseason. It’s not hard to put these facts together and project Hayes as a Seahawks UDFA, barring a selection on draft day. The Ravens, Niners, Giants, and Jets are all potentially in the market for a new starting kicker.