No Pac-12 Football Media Day Ahead of 2025 Season
Last summer, the Pac-12 held a media event for Oregon State and Washington State football in Las Vegas, celebrating the past, present, and future of both programs heading into a unique two-year period that began with the 2024 season. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Pac-12 Conference has confirmed they will not hold such an event.
“The Pac-12 is not holding a typical media day event such as previous years or the event we held last summer focused on the Beavs & Cougs. That was more of a unique, one-time opportunity," a Pac-12 spokesperson told Emily Van Buskirk. "We are focusing on more local opportunities this summer around both programs and will likely look to next summer for our next opportunity for such an event, ahead of the new Pac-12's official launch.”
Oregon State and Washington State will once again be the only two teams competing under the Pac-12 banner in 2025. Ahead of the 2026-2027 season, the new Pac-12 will begin competition with OSU, WSU, Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Texas State competing in football. The league has also added the Gonzaga Bulldogs as a full member, though the school does not field a football team.
Both OSU and WSU will see their 13 total home games televised in 2025 across CBS, The CW, and ESPN this season, including a home-and-home matchup between the two.
The new members will officially join the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026.