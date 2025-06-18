Oregon State 2025 Opponent Outlook: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
In onne of the more intriguing matchups on Oregon State's 2025 schedule, the Beavers host ACC Opponent Wake Forest on October 11th.
Though it will mark the first time the two programs have ever met, the coaching matchup will be rather familiar to Beaver fans. After going 4-8 last season, the Demon Deacons have handed the keys to former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert. Though it might take more than one year for him to fullly turn the program around, many believe that a bowl game is well within reach for 2025.
Going 0-2 at Reser Stadium in his time with the Cougars, Dickert will be looking for his first-ever win in Corvallis during this mid-season road trip.
Offense
The Demon Deacons are returning a weapon in halfback Demond Claiborne, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Combined with a lack of returning production at wide receiver, Wake Forest will likely be a run-heavy team in 2025.
During his tenure at Washington State, Dickert utilized an aggressive and dynamic rushing attack that required a mobile quarterback. For this reason, South Carolina transfer Robby Ashford could fit the mold for this type of system. During the 2023 season where he started under center for Auburn, Ashford carried the ball 153 times for over 700 yards, and also rushed for seven touchdowns. It's important to note, however, that the quarterback question is not yet settled, with Charlotte transfer Deshawn Purdie equally in the mix for the starting role.
Last season in Pullman, Dickert utilized his dynamic running game in order to help set up the pass. Cougar QB John Mateer (now at Oklahoma) led the team in rushing, also throwing for over 3,000 yards. However, Dickert faces a tough challenge in his first season at Wake Forest, as the Deacs have lost their top three receiving leaders from last year. Instead, they will be relying heavily on new faces to pick up the slack in the passing game. Junior transfer Carlos Hernandez, who had 397 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season at WSU, will likely be an important piece of the offense. In addition, Tennessee State transfer Karate Benson had a big season at the FCS level last year, while Cincinnati transfer Sterling Berkhalter could provide a deep ball threat. If a couple of wideouts can establish themselves this fall, it could really help open up Jake Dickert's offense in his first season.
Defense
A team that gave up 34.3 points per game last season, this side of the ball is likely to be an area of concern for Wake again in 2025. In particular, the Demon Deacons were torn apart through the air last fall. They finished 126th in passing yards allowed, amongst the worst in all of FBS.
To make matters worse, Wake will not be returning any of their starting defensive linemen. However, there is hope that the coaching staff's utilization of the transfer portal could help build a respectable front seven. Colorado State transfer Gabe Kirschke and UConn transfer Langston Hardy will bring a boost to the edge rush. Brandon Smiley and Jayden Loving, transfers from Elon and Western Kentucky, respectively, provide starting experience in the middle of the defensive line. Combined with the return of two key linebackers in Quincy Bryant and Dylan Hazen, Wake has the potential to be solid against the run.
The secondary will likely be the biggest concerns for the Demon Deacons heading into fall camp. After a disastrous 2024 season (where injuries played a role), Wake will be looking for new guys to step up in the cornerback room. After their best corner from 2024 transferred to Maryland and two other regulars exhausted their college eligibility, the Deacs have brought in five new CBs from the portal. A couple of the more noteable ones include South Alabama transfer Lardarious Webb and NC A&T transfer Karon Prunty, both of whom are expected to compete for a starting role.
While we won't know how the transfers will pan out until the season starts, refilled numbers at corner should allow Zamari Stevenson to slide back to his preferred position of nickelback, after circumstances last season forced him to play on the outside. Even with these additions, passing defense could be a weak spot for Wake Forest in 2025. It will be interesting to see if Oregon State tries to exploit this when they host Jake Dickert's Demon Deacons on October 11.