Oregon State Announces 2026 Football Schedule, Including Pac-12 Games

Seven-and-a-half months before the Pac-12 Conference kicks off it's impression of the mythical Phoenix, the conference paid homage to one of it's most beloved traditions: Pac-12 After Dark.

On a Youtube live stream Wednesday night, longtime Pac-12 Network personalities Mike Yam and Yogi Roth broke down the entire 2026 conference football schedule.

At the same time, Oregon State revealed its' 2026 football schedule at its official athletics site, with the exception of a regular-season ending flex game on Thanksgiving weekend, and a potential Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday December 4th.

In a format familiar to the Pac-12's former Mountain West members, the conference championship game will be hosted by the number one seed. Details surrounding the regular-season finale flex game are still up in the air. In an official press release, the Pac-12 tentatively mapped out regional home-and-home matchups for that weekend: Oregon State would travel to Washington State, Texas State would play at Colorado State, Fresno State would welcome San Diego State, and Utah State would host Boise State. However, the conference "will retain the right to adjust matchups based on the best interests of the league, including College Football Playoff (CFP) considerations at that time", and finalized flex games will not be announced until Sunday November 22nd 2026.

In the aforementioned Pac-12 press release, commissioner Teresa Gould raved about the former Conference of Champions' potential in 2026 and beyond.

“We can’t wait to kick off the new era of Pac-12 football,” said Gould. “Today’s schedule release is a major milestone on our path to launch, and the creativity behind our 2026 format reflects the strategic vision for what this conference will become. With national coverage across CBS Sports, USA Network and The CW, the new Pac-12 will debut on a national stage from day one.”

To learn Oregon State's full schedule, scroll below.