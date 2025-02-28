Oregon State Beavers Ranked #71 in Spring 2025 SP+ Rankings
Oregon State football are expected to begin spring practices in the coming weeks with the annual spring game scheduled for April 19 ahead of 2025 campaign.
ESPN's Bill Connelly, creator of the SP+ ratings system, posted the first rankings for the 2025 season on Thursday morning. Washington State are just outside the top half of FBS.
Oregon State: #71 SP+: -1.3, Offensive SP+: 28.6 (#52), Defensive SP+: 29.9 (#85), Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (#67)
While struggles in the middle of Oregon State's 2024 season ultimately led to a 5-7 record and a lack of a postseason berth, retaining key players like running back Anthony Hankerson and a strong transfer portal class has experts like Connelly optimistic enough to start the Beavs off in the top half of FBS. That transfer portal haul included former Duke and Texas starting quarterback Maalik Murphy and Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams.
The Beavers see their number rise after ranking #97 with an SP+ rating of -6.7 following the end of the 2024 college football season.
Based on this set of rankings, only three of Oregon State's 2025 opponents have a higher SP+ rating than them (Cal, Texas Tech, Oregon).
Connelly noted he expects to update the rankings in May following the spring transfer portal window. That window opens on April 16 and closes on April 25.
2025 OSU Opponent Spring Rankings/Ratings
California: #58 SP+: 1.2, Offensive SP+: 26.7 (#71), Defensive SP+: 25.5 (#48), Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (#82)
Fresno State: #86 SP+: -5.9, Offensive SP+: 22.6 (#101), Defensive SP+: 28.4 (#74), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (#102)
Texas Tech: #33 SP+: 8.7, Offensive SP+: 35.5 (#13), Defensive SP+: 26.8 (#61), Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (#23)
Oregon: #6 SP+: 22.6, Offensive SP+: 39.5 (#3), Defensive SP+: 16.9 (#15), Special Teams SP+: 0.5 (#3)
Houston: #78 SP+: -2.9, Offensive SP+: 20.3 (#111), Defensive SP+: 23.2 (#36), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (#120)
Appalachian State: #93 SP+: -7.3, Offensive SP+: 25.0 (#84), Defensive SP+: 32.3 (#100), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (#112)
Wake Forest: #83 SP+: -5.2, Offensive SP+: 25.2 (#81), Defensive SP+: 30.5 (#86), Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (#60)
Lafayette: N/A
Washington State: #84 SP+:-5.4 , Offensive SP+: 30.3 (#40), Defensive SP+: 35.7 (#117), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (#110)
Sam Houston: #111 SP+: -13.5, Offensive SP+: 19.4 (#117), Defensive SP+: 32.9 (#103), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (#129)
Tulsa: #125 SP+: -17.2, Offensive SP+: 21.5 (#104), Defensive SP+: 38.6 (#126), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (#111)
