Oregon State C Van Wells, KR/RB Salahadin Allah Named to Earl Campbell Award Watch List
Earl Campbell is a football legend. The Tyler Rose, nicknamed after the plentiful bounty of rose gardens that define his hometown, instead played every snap like he was covered in barbed wire.
Every year, Campbell’s hometown of Tyler Texas organizes the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award, given annually to the top offensive player in Division I college football who best exemplifies the enduring characteristics that defined the hall of fame back.
Yesterday, a pair of Oregon State student-athletes made it on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award’s preseason watch list: starting center Van Wells, and return specialist/running back Salahadin Allah.
After transferring from Colorado ahead of the 2024 season, Wells plugged straight into the Beavers’ offensive line, starting 11 games. Thanks to his leadership at center, Oregon State averaged 189.2 rushing yards per game. In addition, advanced stats shine favorably on Wells’ individual performance last season: he graded out at 79.9 on pass blocking per ProFootballFocus, and did not allow a sack all season.
Wells grew up in Houston, and was rated three stars out of high school.
Last season was Allah’s true freshman year at Oregon State, and he made the most of it. The young back played in all 12 games as a return specialist and reserve running back. When starting rusher Jam Griffin went down with a season-ending injury in early October, Allah’s workload surged: he finished the season with 55 carries for 258 yards, 2 catches, and 1 rushing touchdown. As a returner, he brought back 4 kicks with a long of 26 yards.
Allah was born in Houston, and grew up in La Marque south of the city.
An additional condition of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is that recipients must have either been born in Texas, or played Texas high school football, or attended college (either juco or a four year institution) in the state of Texas.