Oregon State Edge Coach Kharyee Marshall Stays Poised, Optimistic About 2025
Over the past seventeen months, Kharyee Marshall has experienced a lifetime.
Marshall, a Boise State alum who played in 39 games across 4 seasons (2010-13), had quietly worked his way up the coaching ranks: 4 seasons at NAIA level College of Idaho, then grad assistant and analyst roles for fellow Boise State alum Andy Avalos. Their connection began first at their shared alma mater, then Oregon, before returning to the smurf turf.
One day in February 2024, new Oregon State head coach Trent Bray needed a defensive quality control coach. A year later, Bray needed an edge coach. Yesterday, reporters needed sound bites. So far, the staff’s impressive young grinder has embraced it all.
Oregon State’s new edge coach expects a huge boost from the Beavers pass rush, partly thanks to a newcomer he recruited - Nebraska transfer edge Kai Wallin - “They’re locked in. They’re up there hungry trying to meet with me, meet with other players, getting them right, and they’re starting to lead the other players and bring them along”.
The Beavers sack total slumped to the bottom of all FBS defenses in 2024, but Marshall sees signs for optimism. “Yeah, it has been a big growth. They’re playing a lot faster, confident - because again - they’re studying, getting into their playbooks, it’s not just those two [edge defenders Nikko Taylor and Kai Wallin], it’s everybody, right? They’re trying, they’re getting up there in the film, even before I go to a staff meeting, wanting to watch, and wanting to get better”.
After spending August honing the Beavers edge defenders, Marshall will hit the road to help recruit the next generation of Oregon State pass rushers. He is embracing that challenge with composure and humility. “Honestly, I don’t see any difference [between his role last season and this season] because I was doing it last year. Just behind the scenes. I like to stay low key a little bit, but I don’t see any difference, other than I’m still the same person, just I got a different title”.
With that attitude, and a jolt in production from the players he’s coaching this fall, Marshall could earn another title very soon.