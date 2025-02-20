Oregon State Football Announces Spring Game on April 19th
Ten days ago, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes raised doubts that Oregon State would play a spring game.
Ten days later, those doubts have been silenced. The Beavers will be play a spring game after all.
On April 19th 2025, the Oregon State football team will play a spring game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. As of the time of this publication it is not yet known if fans will be charged for attendance - or allowed to attend - but fans have been allowed in previous spring games, at no cost. It is also not known when the game will kick off, or whether the game will be broadcast.
In years past, the game was broadcast freely on Pac-12 Network and radio coverage was provided on the Beavers many statewide radio affiliates. It is possible that the game will air on Portland's CW, barring a scheduling conflict.
An official university press release with kickoff times, attendance & parking information, and broadcast information is expected soon.