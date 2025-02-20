Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Announces Spring Game on April 19th

Despite expectations that the team would cancel their annual spring game, the Beavers will play a spring game after all. At Reser Stadium on April 19th, the orange & black compete for a place on Trent Bray's 2025 roster.

Matt Bagley

Apr 16, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end Bryce Caufield (89) is unable to score a touchdown as Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyeson Thomas (25) defends during the Oregon State spring football game at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Ten days ago, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes raised doubts that Oregon State would play a spring game.

Ten days later, those doubts have been silenced. The Beavers will be play a spring game after all.

On April 19th 2025, the Oregon State football team will play a spring game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. As of the time of this publication it is not yet known if fans will be charged for attendance - or allowed to attend - but fans have been allowed in previous spring games, at no cost. It is also not known when the game will kick off, or whether the game will be broadcast.

In years past, the game was broadcast freely on Pac-12 Network and radio coverage was provided on the Beavers many statewide radio affiliates. It is possible that the game will air on Portland's CW, barring a scheduling conflict.

An official university press release with kickoff times, attendance & parking information, and broadcast information is expected soon.

MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

