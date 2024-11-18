Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Fall Again in SP+ Rankings After Embarrassing Air Force Loss

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts to a no-call on a pass play during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts to a no-call on a pass play during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
It's been a challenging season for the Oregon State Beavers, who have now lost five football games in a row following Saturday's 28-0 shutout at Air Force. That result has moved the Beavers down nine more spots in ESPN's latest SP+ college football rankings.

The 4-6 Beavers entered the weekend at #91 in the nation in SP+, but now find themselves #100 out of 134 FBS teams. Their overall SP+ rating also dropped nearly three full points from -6.4 to -9.2.

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

Bill Connelly, ESPN

ESPN's Bill Connelly, the creator of the SP+ system, added this thought on Oregon State:

"After a competitive loss to UNLV in Week 8, Oregon State found itself one spot behind Tulane at No. 68 in SP+. The Beavers are now 75 spots behind the Green Wave. They've underachieved against SP+ projections for six straight games and underachieved by 36.3 points in a dire shutout loss to Air Force on Saturday. Things have fallen apart in Trent Bray's first season in charge."

Oregon State face a siginificant challenge this week, against the Washington State Cougars. The Cougs find themselves at #58 in the nation in SP+ rating this week, down five spots from where they were heading into their loss against New Mexico. OSU host WSU this week with kickoff scheduled for 4 PM PT on The CW.

