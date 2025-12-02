Oregon State Football Formally Introduces Head Coach JaMarcus Shephard
On Tuesday afternoon in Corvallis, Oregon State football introduced JaMarcus Shephard as the program's newest head coach.
In the roughly hour-long press conference, Shephard took questions from local media about his vision for the program in the aftermath of a 2-10 campaign.
Shephard expressed his gratitude to his family, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes, and other members of the search committee that brought him from Alabama.
Shephard also expressed his excitement to get to work and become more involved with the community around the university and the city of Corvallis. Additionally, he noted he had met with the team and has begun to formulate a plan to shift the culture around the football program heading into 2026.
"There's an overwhelming theme in terms of what this program needs and desires - and that is a level of discipline," Shephard said. "For all the smiles and all the laughs and who I am, discipline is what has allowed me to be in this space with you right now. I had to discipline myself when growing up. Things around me weren't going in a great direction to provide me with everything that I needed in order to see what my future could be. And so throughout that time, I just knew that I wanted something different. I wanted something special with my life. And that's what coming to Oregon State is. I wanted something different and something special, an opportunity to build. And that's what I think we have here."
With the early signing period beginning this week, Shephard expressed optimism about his existing player base and their embrace of a new opportunity.
"Our players are super excited about the direction of the football team...This is an opportunity for them to reset."
Watch the full presser below.
Stay tuned for more coverage of JaMarcus Shephard's introduction as the head coach of Oregon State football.
