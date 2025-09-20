Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Keys to Victory vs Oregon

Ben Pahl

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oregon State faces the most uphill of battles when they head to Eugene tomorrow. The 6th-ranked Oregon Ducks have put up 162 points through their first three games, and their starting defense is yet to be scored on. But the Beavers have pulled off an upset of this magnitude before in their program's history, when they defeated Washington in 1985 as 35-point underdogs.

Big Performances From Reddicks and Wells

Oregon knows all about Trent Walker, and they are likely going to be giving him quite a bit of attention. This means that other receivers will have to step up. Sophomores Taz Reddicks and David Wells Jr. have both shown plenty of flashes this season, and OC Ryan Gunderson will need these guys to get open tomorrow against an Oregon defense that allows little on the ground. Tight end Bryce Caufield, who is coming off of a career-best game against Texas Tech, will also be an important x factor in opening up the Oregon State offense.

Sustain Long Drives on Offense

In last year's rivalry game, the Beavers were able to hang around due to a couple of long, time-consuming touchdown drives in the first half. For the Beavers to have a chance in this one, they will have to give their defense sufficient rest and keep the Oregon offense off the field as much as possible. In order for this to happen, of course, Oregon State will need to figure out the run game. While the Ducks have a very strong front seven, they did allow over 150 yards on the ground last week against Northwestern.

Make Things Happen on Special Teams

While this certaily hasn't been an area of strength for OSU this season, tomorrow would be a great time to start. In the Beavers' 52-42 loss in Eugene back in 2015, their upset bid was heavily aided by a Victor Bolden punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter. When they fell behind 14-0 at Autzen back in 2013, an impressive comeback was started after recovering a muffed punt. If the Beavers can have a big special teams moment early on in this one, it could give them a surge of momentum.

