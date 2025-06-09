Oregon State Football Lands Another Top Washington Recruit in Yakima's Lance McGee
Oregon State football has landed a notable commitment from athlete three-star athlete Lance Mcgee, a 6'1" and 215-pound prospect from Yakima, Washington.
McGee began his high school playing days at Yakima's Davis High School, but is expected to transfer to Sumner High School for his senior season. Sumner won Washington's 4A state championship in 2024.
A two-way player, McGee suited up at linebacker and running back. 247Sports ranked McGee as the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Washington and the No. 64 linebacker in the nation.
"First off, I want to give all my glory to the Lord Jesus Christ. I would like to thank my parents, my coaches, and all the other schools that took a chance on me," McGee said in a statement posted to social media. "I also want to thank everyone else who has helped me along the way, but after long nights and long conversations with my parents, I will be committing to the University of Oregon State!! Please respect my decision. Go Beavs!!!"
Among McGee's other notable offers were Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and San Jose State.
In committing to the Trent Bray and the Beavs, McGee brings Oregon State's 2026 class to a total of six commitments. The Beavers' 2026 class also includes Deagan Rose (QB - Clovis, CA), Cynai Thomas (WR - San Francisco, CA), Adell Dorr (DE - Issaquah, WA), Noah Tishendorf (DL - Lake Oswego, OR), Braylon Toliver (RB - Erie, CO).
The first day for 2026 recruits to sign their National Letter of Intent will be December 4, 2025.
Watch some of McGee's high school highlights here.