With improvement that we're likely to see from the offensive line, this could be a big bounce-back year for OSU's running game. The Beavers have a lot of intriguing talent in the mix at halfback, and we could thus see a number of guys getting involved in 2026.

In the Mix to Start

Kourdey Glass- Redshirt Freshman

A well-touted recruit out of high school, Glass could be primed for a big roll this fall after redshirting last year. 247 scout Greg Bivens described him as a versatile every-down back who is fit for any type of situation and can also play in the slot. Glass displayed these pass-catching abilities in the OSU spring game, turning heads with a 73-yard TD reception off a third and long screen pass. Probably the Beavers' most consistent offensive performer in the spring game, Glass will likely be a big part of OSU's backfield.

AJ Newberry- Vanderbilt Transfer, Senior

The Texas native brings a lot of potential with him to Oregon State after spending three years at a ranked power five program. Though he was a backup at Vandy, Newberry showed what he's capable of when given opportunities. In 2024, he finished the year with 41 carries and five total touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per touch. This included a receiving touchdown in a nail-biting one-score victory over Kentucky. In that 2024 season, Newberry finished with seven receptions for a total of 134 yards. In addition to his pass-catching skills, he has also proved effective as a power back, with the majority of his rushing scores having come in goal-line situations. Regardless of whether he becomes an every-down back at OSU, Newberry is a big addition to the Beavers' running back room, and could play a significant role in 2026.

Cornell Hatcher- Sophomore

There should be a lot of upside for this young ball-carrier after a couple big performances in 2025 as a freshman. Hatcher was probably OSU's most efficient back last season, averaging a whopping 5.6 yards per carry on 52 touches.



Perhaps the best display of his skill set came in the OT loss against Houston, where Hatcher showed what he can do when allowed to get into a rhythm with consistent carries. Perhaps his most exciting play of the year was a 42-yard rush at a pivitol time in the win against Lafayette. Hatcher could be primed for a big sophomore season.

Could Also Get Playing Time

Jake Reichle- Senior

The little brother of former Beaver basketball standout Zach Reichle saw action in all 12 games last season, and tallied a rushing touchdown against Houston. Though it's unlikely he'll end up in the starting mix, Reichle should find ways to contribute once again for the Beavers in his senior season.

Tre Garrison- Freshman

A late flip who was initially committed to Washington State, Garrison rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season at Edna Karr high school in New Orleans. Given the NCAA redshirt rules, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get action in up to four games in 2026. Rated 87 as a recruit by 247, Garrison could be an important part of Oregon State's program over the next few years.