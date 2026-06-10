Oregon State Football Position Preview: Safeties

Oregon State lost secondary anchor Skyler Thomas to graduation, and the Beavers' leading tackler from 2025 signed with the Bears back in April. Though they will be returning a starting nickelback in Sailasa Vadrawale, there may be some uncertainties about this position group as a whole when we come into fall.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macintyre could be relying fairly heavily not only on JUCO transfers, but also sophomores who saw minimal playing time last season. Considering that the nickel formation (used when the opposing offense lines up with 3+ receivers) is common in today's era, there are really three safety spots in the defensive backfield. Today we will be taking a look at who is expected to be in the mix for this position group.

Most Likely To Make The Two-Deep:

RJ Whitten - Sophomore

The San Mateo College transfer should be competing for a starting spot this season, either at the free safety or strong safety slot. Whitten was a ball-hawk last season on a team that won the California Community College championship, coming away with six interceptions on the year. It remains to be seen how he will fare at a higher level of football, but Beaver fans have reason to be excited about RJ and his play-making abilities in the secondary. Look for him to make the two-deep.

Tyjai Hopper - Sophomore

Definitely an under-the-radar name heading into 2026, Tyjai could make significant strides this year after playing in ten games as a freshman last season. Hopper held quality offers out of high school, including Indiana and Missouri, and will definitely be competing for the two-deep. If fall camp goes well, Tyjai could find himself on the field a lot this season.

Harlem Howard - Junior

Another guy who held quality power five offers out of high school, Harlem will be looking to unlock his full potential in 2026. The Florida native will be entering his fourth collegiate season after redshirting for the Beavs in 2023. Last season he garnered significant experience, playing in 11 games with 18 tackles and an interception.

Sailasa Vadrawale - Junior

Though nothing is ever a sure thing in this sport, Sal is expected to start at nickelback. He is the most experienced safety on Oregon State's roster, playing in all 24 games for the Beavers in 2024 and 2025. Heading into his redshirt junior season, Vadrawale could find himself as one of the leaders on this defense. If Sailasa needs a rest or they want to slide him over into a FS or SS role, OSU could also use versatile DB Noble Thomas in the nickelback position this year.

Could also be in the mix:

Sean Craig - Redshirt Freshman

A young player with an 86 rating from 247Sports out of high school, Craig gained game experience as a freshman last year, whilst keeping his redshirt. He possesses great length for a safety at 6'3", and could work his way up the depth chart in fall camp.

Kahanu Kalahiki - Sophomore

Another JUCO transfer, Kahanu played in ten games at San Francisco City College in 2025. He showed good defensive instincts, tallying 37 tackles, two sacks and an interception.