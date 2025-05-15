Oregon State Football Program Announces Prospect Camps on June 1st
At Oregon State, every recruiting class is unique, but they all share one thing in common.
The Beaver State.
This week the Oregon State football program announced two future events that will help them maintain their strong foothold in the state of Oregon: a pair of youth football camps on June 1st.
The two camps will take place at Reser Stadium. One camp will focus on specialist positions: punters, kickers, and long snappers. The other camp will focus on all other positions, and will include a 40 yard dash, shuttle drill, and broad jump.
Both camps will offer attendees the opportunity to learn from Oregon State football staff, and refine their skills with one-on-one competition. Due to the vast geography of the state, and the dearth of airports outside the I-5 Corridor, it is often difficult for college coaches to scout players from Oregon. Camps like these shine a spotlight on talent, often revealing hidden gems.
Registration is currently open online at the Oregon State athletics website. The registration period runs through May 30th, and all grade 9-12 high schoolers are eligible to participate. Junior college student-athletes through their sophomore year of college are also eligible.
Historically, the Beavers have recruited strong in the state of Oregon, and it is expected that many in-state prospects will attend these camps. Current in-state signings on the Oregon State football roster include starting linebacker Dexter Foster from Portland’s Central Catholic HS, starting wide receiver Darrius Clemons from Beaverton’s Westview HS, starting long snapper Jackson Robertson from Medford’s South Medford HS, and starting guard Tyler Voltin from Stayton’s Regis Catholic HS.