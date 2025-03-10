Oregon State Football: Spring Practice Week 1 Recap
It's been a busy week inside the Valley Football Center.
A week ago, Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers kicked off their 2025 Spring practice schedule, marking the first reps for new starting quarterback Maalik Murphy, a new-look offensive line, and many more changes to the roster.
Here are 3 lessons learned about Oregon State's 2025 hopes after 1 week of practice:
New Starting QB Maalik Murphy is a Capable Leader
Over the years, I've heard & seen a lot of press conferences. I've been involved in my fair share of them as a media member. I've lost track of how many student-athletes struggle in that environment: their answers are short & quick, their nerves are wrecked, their body language looks anxious.
Maalik Murphy is an exception to that rule. Relaxed, composed, and witty, he opened camp with a press conference last Tuesday that included this laugher: "I'm an old head. A lot of dudes on the team call me 'Unc' and I don't really like that!".
None of these reporters knew Murphy before that presser, and within ten minutes they were all at ease like they'd known the Duke transfer for years. Now imagine the impact of Murphy's personality in the locker room. Wide receiver Jeremiah Noga told reporters Saturday that Murphy "is making sure there's a high standard in [the quarterback room] and he's been throwing the heck out of the ball."
If Oregon State succeeds this season, Murphy's leadership will be a big reason why.
Mike Cavanaugh is Ready to Teach
New Beavers offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh got straight to the point when he spoke with the media last Thursday: "every day is all about fundamentals".
For a line that will likely see three new starters, maybe more, those words offer a glimmer of hope. Cavanaugh has 40 years experience coaching offensive lines - including a 10 year stint in Corvallis with Mike Riley from 2005 to 2014 - and knows how to develop offensive linemen from the ground up. On Thursday, center Van Wells called Cavanaugh a "technician", instilling a grind mindset in his players.
The Beavers need to protect Maalik Murphy, and they'll need to get a young & inexperienced offensive line up to speed. Cavanaugh's experienced, straightforward approach can help make that happen.
Darrius Clemons Looks Ready for Liftoff
Thursday, wide receiver Darrius Clemons chatted with the press. I was most impressed with his ability to talk scheme and translate the X's and O's for everyone in the room.
Last season, Clemons got off to a slow start. After transferring from defending national champion Michigan, he suffered injuries in spring & fall camps, which cut into the reps he needed to master Ryan Gunderson's offense. Oregon State's top wideout on paper - a former four star prospect from Westview HS in Beaverton- didn't score a touchdown until the team's November 23rd win against Washington State.
This Spring, Clemons looks healthy and eager to maximize his practice reps. As Clemons builds chemistry with Maalik Murphy and gains understanding of his role in Ryan Gunderson's offense, he could be poised for a big year in 2025.