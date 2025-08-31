Oregon State Football Sputters in Week One Loss To Cal, 34-15
Oregon State's 2025 season kicked off on Saturday with a performance that Beaver fans hope won't be repeated any time soon. Cal defeated OSU in Corvallis by a final score of 34-15.
In a battle between the experienced Beaver QB Maalik Murphy and Cal's true freshman starter Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, it was the young Hawaiian who seemed to put the nation on notice.
Here's what stood out from Oregon State's first outing of the season.
An Uncharacteristically Poor Beavs Rushing Performance
Last season, Oregon State's rushing attack forged the identity of the team, thanks largely to Anthony Hankerson. However, that identity didn't come through in this performance, which can partially be blamed on the fact that OSU found themselves down two scores before the first quarter was halfway over.
The Beavers finished the contest with just 65 yards on the ground. They only finished with less than 100 yards on the ground in two contests last season: against Air Force and Cal. Hankerson and Murphy each punched in a rushing touchdown, but the team managed just 2.4 yards per carry on the day.
The Beavers' passing attack got a lot of work, with Murphy completing 21 passes on 33 attempts for 244 yards. Trent Walker caught nine passes for 136 yards, marking just the second time in his career he finished with more than 100 yards receiving.
JKS May Be College Football's Next Star
No player's career can be predicted based solely on their first game. However, Sagapolutele's performance in his first college game will likely be a hot topic of conversation this coming week. He finished with 20 completions on 30 attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns, adding two rushes for a total of 30 yards. The former Hawaii high school star saw a stark jump in his recruitment following a strong showing at Elite 11 events this past offseason.
Turnovers and Special Teams
The Beavers defense didn't force a turnover in Saturday's game. Meanwhile, Cal forced two takeaways and converted both of them into points. The Golden Bears forced a fumble in the second quarter and kicked a 49-yard field goal to close the first half.
Cal also intercepted Murphy in the fourth quarter, returning it 41 yards to the OSU's two-yard line before punching it into the end zone a few moments later.
Cal return man Jacob De Jesus also posted a strong day with 177 all-purpose yards, helping set his team's offense up for success. They also had the benefit of not having to start any drives inside their own 20-yard line, something OSU was forced to do four times in the loss,
The Beavers continue their season on September 6 against the Fresno State Bulldogs, hoping to find their first victory of the year.