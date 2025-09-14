Oregon State Football: Top Offensive Performers Against Texas Tech
Oregon State was routed by the 21st-ranked Red Raiders yesterday by a final score of 45-14. On a day where the running game got nothing going, the entirety of OSU's offense came through the air.
Maalik Murphy
With little time to throw in the pocket for the majority of the game, Murphy showed toughness in this one. He ended up passing for 278 yards and two TDs, on a day where he took quite a few hits. With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Murphy found junior Karson Boschma for a 26-yard TD on a play where he was backpedaling from pressure in his face. It was the Tigard, Oregon native's first reception as a Beaver, and his first Division One TD.
David Wells Jr.
One of the bright spots for the Beavers, Wells appears to have taken a big step from his freshman campaign last season. After a long go-ahead TD reception against Fresno State, he followed this up with a six catch, 103 yard performance yesterday against Texas Tech.
Trent Walker
For the third time this season, Trent finished with at least seven receptions. Though he still hasn't had a touchdown, Walker has shown great ability to gain seperation on 10-15 yard slant routes and create problems for opposing secondaries. Trent averaged 9.6 yards a catch yesterday, and had multiple first down receptions.
Bryce Caufield
The senior Tight End turned in a career-best performance yesterday, finishing with seven catches for 43 yards and getting the Beavers on the board with a powerful run after the catch in the fourth quarter. If Caufield can continue to be a pass-catching threat, it could really help to open up the Oregon State offense.
