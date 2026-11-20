The Oregon State Beavers host the Utah State Aggies on Saturday night, hoping to get back on track after a three-game losing streak.

Here are the most important things to know about Saturday night's showdown with postseason football still possible for both squads.

Oregon State Beavers (5-5, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) vs. Utah State Aggies (4-6, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference)

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 7:30 PM PT // 10:30 PM ET

Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State -8.5 on FanDuel

Can The Beavers Get To The Title Game?

At 3-3 in conference play, Oregon State's chances at a Pac-12 championship are slim, but the Beavers have not been mathematically eliminated yet. To reach the title game, Oregon State will need to beat Utah State this weekend and get losses from San Diego State, Texas State, and Fresno State to trigger a three-team tiebreaker.

The Pac-12 will break that three-team tie using SportSource Analytics rankings, awarding the championship game berth to whichever of the three teams holds the highest ranking. Because the Nov. 28 "flex" games are designated as non-conference matchups, they won't factor into who gets that spot in the championship game.

Can the Quarterback Get it Done?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Braden Atkinson has had a very strong season at quarterback for the Beavers. However, he will miss another game this week with an injury to his throwing hand. OSU have not named a starter for this week, but Maalik Murphy is the most likely candidate. Murphy got the start in the loss at Boise State, but played fairly well with 396 yards through the air, three touchdown passes. Though in a five-point result, the one interception he threw that was returned for a touchdown was a big problem.

Jesse Legree

Freshman wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Jesse Legree enters the game leading the nation in receiving yards (1,349) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (15). He needs just one touchdown catch to tie Brandin Cooks' single-season program record of 16 (2013) and 31 receiving yards to pass Mike Hass' 2004 mark for third on Oregon State's all-time single-season list.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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