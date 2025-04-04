Oregon State Front Seven Adds Experience, Confidence Heading into 2025
Oregon State defensive line coach Ilaisa Tuaki is optimistic for an improved front-seven. "By the time we get to fall camp, we'll be full-go", Tuaki told the local media yesterday.
"The improvement this year [in Spring practices] has been good. We played a lot of young kids last year, D-tackle wise, just took a lot of lumps that way, but it'll pay dividends this year. It's been a good spring for a lot of those freshmen that played last year. Jojo Johnson, Thomas Collins, Tevita Pome'e, they've all as young kids had a good Spring."
The latter name, Tevita Pome'e, is a rising star. Once a 3 star prospect - but also one of the top interior defensive line recruits in the state of Utah - Pome'e signed with Oregon out of high school. He played one game for the Ducks during his true freshman season of 2023-24, redshirted, and transfered to Oregon State. Last season he played in 11 games.
Yesterday, Pome'e explained why he loves the defensive line scheme at Oregon State. "I really like it a lot, cause it puts us in the perspective of attack, be more forward, we're not just sitting in the back and just waiting, it's more vertical, and puts more pressure on everything".
Oregon State had significant issues stopping the run last season, but can be chalked up to injuries and inexperience; the Beavers were forced to play younger players like Pome'e much more than hoped. The 6'2" mammoth redshirt sophomore believes the experience gave his teammates a much-needed chemistry.
"Now we [the defensive line] have a connection with every single one, we get to know eachother, like before I barely knew them [his teammates], cause I just got in, and I feel now like now we have a connection and bonding. Now we just get going and everything just clicks."
Pome'e will be expected to play alongside several healthy, veteran players, like senior outside linebacker Nikko Taylor. When last season ended, Taylor assumed he had run out of eligibility. Then, an NCAA ruling offered an extra year to players who had juco experience. Before joining Oregon State, the California native attended Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
With a big, authentic smile, Taylor made it clear yesterday that he will cherish his final season in Corvallis. "I didn't get a whole lot of experience from the juco level, so being able to stay for another year and really get the full university-level experience is gonna make me much better, as a player, and person."
One area that the team improved this Spring, according to Taylor, was the promotion of defensive assistant Kharyee Marshall. "Yeah when I found out he upgraded to full time I was super happy for that guy. He really works super hard, and him being in the program for a 2nd year, and having a coach for 2 years, we're on the same page on what's going on in our scheme, he works super hard to get us better, it's a great relationship".
Behind steadfast leadership from Tuaki and Marshall, plus improved performances from Pome'e, Taylor, and others, the Oregon State defense carries high hopes into the 2025 season.