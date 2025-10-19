Oregon State Gets First Win of 2025 as Hankerson Scores 4 Times
Oregon State's losing streak has ended and while they're 1-7 on the year, they are 1-0 with interim coach Robb Akey at the helm.
The Beavers finished a 45-13 blowout of the Lafayette Leopards, their FCS visitors from Pennsylvania on Saturday. It took a big bounceback day from Anthony Hankerson, Gabarri Johnson being handed the reins at quarterback, and shutout second half from the defense to get the victory.
Oregon State received the opening kickoff, going 21 yards in six plays before punting.
The Leopards then took a 3-0 lead with a 28-yard field goal at the end of a 14-play, 76-yard drive. That included allowing Lafayette to convert a fourth-and-two at the OSU 40.
OSU tied the game with a 40-yarder from Caleb Ojeda nine plays later. After forcing another punt, the Beavers started another lengthy drive which ended after eight plays with an interception of Gabarri Johnson.
Fortunately for OSU, they regained momentum quickly forcing a Lafayette three-and-out, with Trent Walker returning the punt into the red zone. Anthony Hankerson punched the ball into the end zone from the one five plays later.
Lafayette QB Dean DeNobile then engineered a ten-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Matthew Scerbo. Oregon State went backwards on a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, giving Lafayette the ball with 40 seconds left in the half. That was enough time to set up a 37-yard field goal for a three-point lead at the break.
To start the second half, Lafayette received the opening kickoff and punted after about 90 seconds of possession...OSU attempted to punt it right back after just over a minute, though the Leopards got a piece of it and the ball just seven yards.
That set Lafayette up in Oregon State territory, though the Beaver defense made a stand on a fourth-and-six to get the ball back. A Gabarri Johnson keeper for 52 yards got the Beavs close to the red zone. A series of runs from Hankerson and Cornell Hatcher Jr. set up a one-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Gabe Milbourn put the Beavers back in front.
The Beavers soon forced another punt, giving the offense the opportunity to extend the lead. Hatcher broke off a 42-yard rush to get the Beavers past midfield, and Johnson again found success with a keeper for a 20-yard touchdown run. Lafayette's next possession went backwards went backwards before another punt, and the Beaver offense needed just three plays to find the end zone again. This time it was a 15-yard rushing score from Hankerson.
Jojo Johnson grabbed an interception for Oregon State on Lafayette's next possession, but David Wells Jr. fumbled the ball away on the very next play.
After nine plays, OSU forced another Leopards punt, which was followed by a seven-play scoring drive for the Beavers. Hankerson got his third rushing touchdown of the day, this time from nine yards out.
Just under three minutes of game time later, Hankerson got his fourth score of the evening with a 65-yard touchdown run. Those would be the final points of the game, as Hankerson finished with 25 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns.
Oregon State will be have a bye this coming week before hosting the Washington State Cougars on November 1.