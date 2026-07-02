Oregon State in EA Sports College Football 27: Team Ratings, Player Ratings, Pac-12 Rankings

EA SPORTS 27 launches worldwide on July 9, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This marks the first title since the return of the legendary franchise that gamers will get to guide Oregon State through a full conference schedule without having to utilize the game's custom conferences feature, thanks to the Pac-12's relaunch this month as an eight-member football conference

EA Sports have publicized all team and player ratings ahead of the global release.

Here are the Beavers' top offensive and defensive players, as well as their team ratings and how they stack up against the rest of the new-look Pac-12

Oregon State Team Ratings

Offense - 76, Defense - 77, Overall - 76

While Oregon State's offensive rating remains the same at launch from last year's College Football 26, their defensive rating dropped two points from 79 to 77, and their overall rating drops from 77 to 76 in College Football 27.

Oregon State Player Ratings

Top 5 Offense

1. Tyler Voltin (RG): Overall - 83, Speed - 49, Strength - 94, Agility - 46, Change of Direction - 43, Injury - 88, Awareness - 87

2. Eric Olsen (TE): Overall - 79, Speed - 83, Strength - 73, Agility - 82, Change of Direction - 75, Injury - 90, Awareness - 78

3. Cornell Hatcher Jr. (HB): Overall - 78, Speed - 87, Strength - 78, Agility - 85, Change of Direction - 83, Injury - 85, Awareness - 73

4. Maalik Murphy (QB): Overall - 78, Speed - 84, Strength - 80, Agility - 82, Change of Direction - 80, Injury - 95, Awareness - 79

5. Aeryn Hampton (WR): Overall - 77, Speed - 92, Strength - 60, Agility - 91, Change of Direction - 90, Injury - 87, Awareness - 67

Top 5 Defense

1. Aiden Sullivan (LB): Overall - 85, Speed - 85, Strength - 76, Agility - 83, Change of Direction - 80, Injury - 92, Awareness - 90

2. Jacob Schuster (DT): Overall - 82, Speed - 54, Strength - 94, Agility - 55, Change of Direction - 44, Injury - 95, Awareness - 81

3. Takari Hickle (Edge): Overall - 81, Speed - 74, Strength - 85, Agility - 72, Change of Direction - 67, Injury - 83, Awareness - 86

4. Tevita Pome'e (DT): Overall - 79, Speed - 58, Strength - 91, Agility - 57, Change of Direction - 45, Injury - 96, Awareness - 75

5. Trey Glasper (CB): Overall - 78, Speed - 89, Strength - 52, Agility - 89, Change of Direction - 89, Injury - 87, Awareness - 77

Full player ratings can be found here.

Pac-12 Ratings

1. Boise State - Off. 82, Def. 78, Ovr. 80

2. San Diego State - Off. 78, Def. 76, Ovr. 77

3. Texas State - Off. 78, Def. 75, Ovr. 77

4. Fresno State - Off. 76, Def. 77, Ovr. 76

5. Oregon State - Off. 76, Def. 77, Ovr. 76

6. Utah State - Off. 76, Def. 77, Ovr. 76

7. Washington State - Off. 78, Def. 73, Ovr. 76

8. Colorado State - Off. 73, Def. 75, Ovr. 74

Full team ratings can be found here.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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