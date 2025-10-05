Oregon State Loses Again: What Went Wrong As Beavers Fall 27-23 at Appalachian State
The setting was different with the Beavers first game in the state of North Carolina in eight decades. However, the on-field result was just as disappointing as it has been all year for Trent Bray's Oregon State team.
Appalachian State held on for a 27-23 victory in Boone to drop the Beavers' record to 0-6. The Beavers went two-for-five on red zone trips on the day, turning the ball over three times.
In yet another day of frustration and missed opportunities to give the program hope, here are the areas where the Beavers fell short.
Another Terrible Start
Through the first half of the season, the Beavers have yet to lead at the end of the first quarter of a game. Collectively, they've been outscored 69-20 in first quarters.
On Saturday, the Beavers were in a 17-0 hole at the end of the opening frame.
Special Teams Issues Continue
Once again, in a game decided by one possession, special teams mistakes cost the Beavers dearly.
The Beavers fumbled the kickoff following App State's first scoring drive, setting up a six-yard rushing touchdown for the Mountaineers by J.J. Kohl about a minute later.
At the start of the second quarter, Oregon State managed to put together a long drive to the Appalachian State 11-yard line. A 28-yard field goal attempt from Caleb Ojeda went wide right.
Fourth Quarter
The final quarter had plenty of action for a frame where only two points were scored. The OSU defense did everything they could to give the Beavers a chance, but the offense simply could not capitalize.
Oregon State began the quarter down by six, and punted after a three-and-out. The Beaver defense then pushed App State back a yard over the course of three plays before they punted themselves. While a seven play drive brought the Beavers to App State's six-yard line, a pass from Maalik Murphy landed in the hands of Colton Phares in the in the end zone for a touchback.
The Beaver defense then again forced a punt after holding on a third-and-one. Murphy led the offense on a 14-play, 62-yard drive to App State's one-yard line, where they were stonewalled on three consecutive running plays, including one that was originally ruled a touchdown before being overturned. OSU turned the ball over on downs.
Backed into their own end zone, App State running back Rashod Dubinion fumbled, before Kohl quickly covered it up for a safety, giving the Beavers one more chance with 1:40 left on the clock.
Oregon State's final offensive play was one of the most heartbreaking moments in a season that's been full of them so far. Trent Walker got hit hard after appearing to make a catch, which sent the ball from his hands into those of the App State defense with 25 seconds left.
Oregon State return home on October 11 for a game against former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. That will be a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff on The CW.