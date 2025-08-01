Oregon State OC Gunderson: Beavs Offense "Way Better Than This Time Last Year"
Following the second practice of fall camp, the media spoke with Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, along with receiver Darrius Clemons and center Van Wells.
Here's what the key players in the OSU offensive attack had to say:
OC Ryan Gunderson on where things stand two days into practice
"Way better than this time last year. Just a lot more faith and confidence in what they're doing, which allows them to play faster. We challenge leaders; you can either hang out up at your level of you can drag[the younger guys] up with you."
Gunderson about where he sees the offense making the biggest strides this year
"We need to create explosive plays. It's better to score in two plays than 13. The longer you have the ball the more chances you have for some type of negative play...I think out receivers have gotten better than they were last year, I think we are better throwers than we were last year. I think everywhere on the offense talent-wise and understanding of what we're doing we're better, so I think we can get that going."
Gunderson on talent in the running back room
"Obviously Hank is Hank[referring to Anthony Hankerson]. You want to talk about a leader, he's fantastic. But there are some other guys in that room that I think can really help us. Obviously you guys saw some of Salah[Salahadin Allah] last year, Marquise is a guy who ran for nearly 1,100 yards his freshman year at LA Tech, I think Kourdey Glass broke a couple runs today that I was super excited about. So there's certainly bodies in there that can be the homerun hitters that we need."
Darrius Clemons on his connection with Maalik Murphy
"I feel like its really grown, I feel like the summer and the time we put in, we're better friends now, he's one of my better friends on the team and in life. Great teammate and above all else, great guy to be around."
Clemons on what he thinks of the potential for this offense, especially with the receivers developing and adding a QB like Murphy
"I feel like it would be doing us a disservice if I told you, so I'm going to put a cap on it. I think it can be real special though."
Clemons on his mindset now after dealing with injury struggles last season
"Every day I go on the field and I don't take it for granted, 'cause there were games last year where I stood on the sideline and felt helpless. I think the injuries I dealt with last season have made me look at things with a different light."
Van Wells on his health after battling some injuries last season
"I took the time to actually heal my wounds, I normally like to rush them so I can get back to playing football. It was a process that I needed to go through to help my overall game this year."
Wells on frustration with offensive line injuries that are keeping the projected starting group from practicing together at the moment
"There's a bit of frustration when there are guys hurt who you expect to play, but the more people we have that can play winning football on Saturdays the better team we'll be."
Wells on coach Gunderson's excitement about having a healthy center
"I haven't felt this good in a long time, and I'm just ready to put it all out there on the field and to show what I can do when I'm healthy."