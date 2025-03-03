Oregon State OL Joshua Gray Attends NFL Combine
Once a Beaver, Always a Beaver.
That is the motto many fans will echo during the 2025 NFL Draft, when Oregon State's Joshua Gray hears his name called. Last week, Gray drilled at the NFL Combine in an effort to boost his draft stock.
Gray ran a respectable 5.04 seconds in the 40 Yard Dash, good for 9th out of 29 offensive linemen. His 10 Yard Split of 1.73 seconds ranked 6th out of 29 blockers, and just two hundredths of a second behind the lead. Gray lept a Vertical Jump of 31 inches, 13th out of 28 participants in that drill. His Broad Jump of 8'8" was 25th out of 29 offensive linemen.
In the advanced-statistic Relative Athletic Score, valued by veteran drafters like Seahawks' GM John Schneider and Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll, Gray scored an admirable 9.50, which places him 13th out of 29 offensive linemen.
In his official weigh-in, the redshirt senior from Rancho Cucamonga Calif. measured in at 6'5" tall, weighing 299 pounds, with an arm length of 31 and 3/8", plus a hand size of 9 and 1/2".
Combine drills aside, Gray's best assets at the next level are experience and versatility. During his Oregon State playing career he earned 44 starts at left tackle, and 12 starts at left guard. That's not all: after the first day of his combine drills, Gray stayed behind to practice snaps at center.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Gray a prospect grade of 6.20, "Will Eventually Be Average Starter", and ProFootballNetwork's Jacob Infante slotted the Oregon State tackle & guard prospect into the 214th overall selection of his latest mock draft: a 6th round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders.
We'll know Gray's future for sure at the 2025 NFL Draft, running from Thursday April 24th to Saturday April 26th, 2025.