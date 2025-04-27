Oregon State OL Joshua Gray Signs Free Agent Deal With Atlanta Falcons
Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray did not hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, however he will get his first professional opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. The former Beaver signed as an undrafted free agent over the weekend following the conclusion of the draft.
Gray was the only Oregon State player invited to the 2025 NFL combine, where he measured at 6’5” and 299 pounds, with an arm length of 31 inches. His 40-yard dash was timed at 5.04 seconds with a ten-yard split of 1.73 seconds.
Spending seven years with the Beavers (including his grey shirt year in 2018), Gray set the program record for starts with 56 games. The Rancho Cucamonga, California native took part in 916 snaps in 2024, the most of anyone on Trent Bray's first squad as head coach.
After changing positions from tackle to guard and center, Gray had a commendable individual season in his final year in Corvallis, earning a 74.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He led the way blocking for a rushing unit that averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season as the Beavers posted an overall record of 5-7.
If Gray manages to make the Falcons roster, he will join another former Oregon State Beaver in tight end Teagan Quitoriano, who was signed by Atlanta last month.
Gray is one of four members of OSU's 2024 team to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the draft, as of Sunday afternoon. OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan signed with the Baltimore Ravens, tight end Jermaine Terry signed with the New York Giants, and defensive back Jaden Robinson signed with the Denver Broncos.