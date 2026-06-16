Oregon State Opponent Loses Quarterback to NFL Supplemental Draft

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oregon State's marquee opponent this season, lost their starting quarterback yesterday.



First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby will declare for the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft, foregoing his NCAA eligibility.

Regardless of his decision, Sorsby would not have faced Oregon State this season - a judge recently ruled that the transfer quarterback would serve a two game suspension - but the news undoubtedly rocks last season's Big 12 Conference champions ahead of fall camp.

Sorsby's name gained national prominence in late April, when ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the Texas Tech transfer quarterback would enter a rehab program for sports gambling addiction. Sorsby allegedly placed thousands of bets on sporting events using online betting apps, including wagers on teams he played for.



On May 18th, the NCAA deemed him to be ineligible, due to gambling. Later that month, the NCAA denied his request to be reinstated, swaying the gunslinger to try his luck in the courts.



On June 8th, a Texas judge granted Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA, wiping out all but the first two games of his suspension, but an appeal was filed a day later.

Now, the young passer will attempt to join the professional ranks, miring Texas Tech in uncertainty at the gridiron game's most important position. The NFL last held a supplemental draft in 2023, and no one has been selected in their supplemental drafts since 2019, when the Arizona Cardinals bid a fifth-rounder on defensive back Jalen Thompson. The last quarterback to enter the supplemental draft, Ohio State legend Terrelle Pryor, went to the Raiders for a third-round bid.



Before Sorsby can be selected, the league will need to approve his application. Currently, there is no supplemental draft scheduled for 2026.

Without Sorsby, the Red Raiders are poised to hold a quarterback competition. 6'2" sophomore Will Hammond saw mop-up duty against Oregon State last September, and played select snaps in seven other games. Over the course of the season, he completed 69 of 109 passes for 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Hammond also racked up 299 rushing yards on 43 carries. Alongside him, Texas Tech's quarterback room features redshirt-freshmen reserves Lloyd Jones III and Holden Phillips, Georgia three-star true freshman Stephen Cannon, and junior transfer Kirk Francis from Tulsa. Over eighteen games in three seasons with the Golden Hurricanes, the former walk-on Francis completed 58% of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns.

Oregon State hosts Texas Tech on September 12th, the Beavers' home opener.