Oregon State QB Maalik Murphy On Leaving Duke: "100% Wasn't My Choice To Leave"
Oregon State quarterback Maalik Murphy was the biggest piece of the Beavers' transfer portal haul this cycle. The veteran signal caller joins Trent Bray's squad after time as the starting quarterback at Duke, and at Texas prior to that.
In 2024 with the Blue Devils, he went 9-3 as Duke’s starter throwing for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns (a Duke single season record).
The redshirt junior is the most likely starter for the Beavs as spring practices began Tuesday in Corvallis. Murphy also met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his preparations for his fourth season of college football and how he's acclimating to his new surroundings.
Watch the full media availability below.
NOTES
-On picking Oregon State this time after visiting prior to joining Duke: "It really felt like home this time around. I know the first time I kind of came and visited, it was real late at night. I didn't have a lot of time to kind of see the place. I could only go up to Coach Gundy's office and watch film. So this time around I was able to get around the guys, kind of feel the whole atmosphere and you know really feel special like on my visit here, and that's kind of what you want as a player and as a person, you know to feel welcomed and at home and that's what I did that's why I'm here."
-On leaving Duke: "100% wasn't my choice to leave. You know, I had to just take what it was and move on. So, you know, no hard feelings for how that situation kind of went down. It is what it is. I'm where I'm at now because of it and I'm happy."
-On goals for the season: " I just want to win, honestly. It's always been about winning. Being able to win as a team, that helps people complete their personal goals. So as long as we win I feel like things are going the right direction for not only me, but other guys on the team."