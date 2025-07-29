Oregon State QB Maalik Murphy, RB Anthony Hankerson Named in Maxwell Award Watch List
This morning, 80 of America's best college football players were named in the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.
2 of those elite student-athletes will lead Oregon State this season: starting quarterback Maalik Murphy, and starting running back Anthony Hankerson.
Murphy, a transfer from Duke, threw for a school record 26 passing touchdowns last Fall, and almost eclipsed 3000 passing yards. For his efforts, the passer ranked 13th nationally in passing touchdowns, and 22nd nationally in total yards. Previously, he played two seasons at Texas, starting 2 games in 7 appearances.
Hankerson signed with Colorado out of high school. After redshirting his true freshman season, he saw limited snaps in 2023 - Coach Prime Deion Sanders' first year at the helm - as the Buffaloes' high octane passing offense limited Hankerson's opportunities with just 79 carries. Despite the reduced touches, "Big Hank" averaged a respectable 4.0 yards per carry. Ahead of the 2024 season, Hankerson transferred to Oregon State.
After initially playing as a spell back - with a handful of touches per game - alongside starter Jam Griffin, an injury ended Griffin's season and thrust Hankerson into the spotlight. Hankerson finished the 2024 season with 12 game appearances, 232 carries, 1082 rushing yards, and a whopping 15 touchdowns. His season highlight was likely an 83 yard house call in the regular season finale against eventual College Football Playoff quarterfinalists Boise State.
The Maxwell Award has been given annually since 1937. A panel of sportswriters, sportswriters, coaches, and Maxwell Football Club members vote on who is the best all-around college football player in the nation. Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, the Maxwell winner has gone on to win the Heisman trophy later that season, with 3 exceptions: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. in 2023, and Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty in 2024.