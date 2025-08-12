Oregon State RB Coach Ray Pickering Poised for Strong Season
Ray Pickering has a lousy poker face. Today, Oregon State's running backs coach held a press conference with local reporters, and couldn't hide a wide, eager grin.
Thankfully, Pickering has a great day job coaching the Beavers' backs in 2025.
Here are highlights of his conversation with the media, plus top quotes from fullback Jake Reichle, and reserve running back Marquis Crosby.
Coach Pickering's impressions of the running backs so far this camp
"[They're] hard workers, very talented, guys that love to be around the meeting room, guys that love to absorb the mechanics of becoming a technician of the running back position, not just guys that just say 'Hey we grab the ball and run'. There's things that they want to get done and want to get accomplished, and just primarily just how they fit into the scheme and the things that we do here at Oregon State."
Coach Pickering on star running back Anthony Hankerson
"Complete leader, complete leader. You got to love a guy like Hank. I kind of described Hank as [Texas alum and Atlanta Falcons starting RB] Bijan Robinson, because when I first got Texas, Bijan Robinson was just like that, right? And then you know you got the scouts around, they ask about his personality and stuff like that. Supreme leader, he does the absolute most, he does the extra stuff around the building and around the program, and things that such, wants to be a student of the game, and that's the most important thing to him."
Coach Pickering on the importance of pass protection in determining RB snaps
"Oh yes, it's very important to give Maalik [starting QB Maalik Murphy] a little time, because we all know Maalik has a big arm and things of that nature, and just to be able to protect the quarterback - that's one of our main things or one of our main goals, just stick in there and become an extension of the offensive line and make sure we go through things mechanically from a mechanic standpoint - and give them a little time to throw the ball down the field."
FB Jake Reichle on his personal expectations this season
"I'm just excited to play again and just get going. This year I kind of just see myself on all special teams and helping out wherever I can. I've been playing fullback a little bit this camp too, so just kind of doing everything and being wherever I can play."
FB Jake Reichle on the fullback's role in OC Gunderson/Langsdorf's new offense
"It's fun! Yeah. [We] have a little bit in, hopefully we get to put more of that in (more plays with fullback personnel) and I love it. So, it's fun. Wherever I can play, you know? I'll try to own that role."
RB Marquis Crosby on the RB room as a whole
"I think we're a very talented group. Although we got Hank [Anthony Hankerson], other guys that are stepping up like Salah [Salahadin Allah], myself, Cornell [Cornell Hatcher Jr], Jake [Jake Reichle], and then we got the freshmen Cornell so I just feel like everything is going to work out."
RB Marquis Crosby on his motivations for transfering to Oregon State
"Yeah, so I was in the portal, so like everybody knows I didn't really have much offers out of the portal, so when I got this offer I came on a visit and committed, and I felt like it was home."
RB Marquis Crosby, a Mississippi native and Louisiana Tech transfer, on his experience in Corvallis so far
"It's very nice. Weather's good. That's what I love: the weather. So, maybe except for today [a high of 96F in Corvallis], yesterday [high of 102F], still good for me."
"Did you tell some of the west coast guys that complain that 'this is nothing' ?"
"Yeah, it's nothing." (a reporter chimes in that southern humidity makes practice worse, and Crosby emphatically nods).