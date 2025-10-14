Oregon State's 3 Biggest Needs For Improvement In Final 5 Games Of 2025
The Oregon State Beavers are now 0-7 after their disappointing loss to Wake Forest this past weekend. The loss was paired with a half-empty Reser Stadium that seemed to get more empty as the game dragged on. With former Oregon State coach Trent Bray now out of the picture, here are some key areas the Beavers can improve going forward with five games remaining on the schedule.
1. The Secondary Must Tighten Up.
The secondary for the Beavers has been overlooked by most in the media due to the Beavers offense not gelling for four complete quarters in the first seven weeks, but it deserves its fair share of blame. Only once this season has a wide receiver not gone for over 100 yards against the Beavers (surprisingly Oregon was the one team where no receiver would muster a big game).
The secondary once again fell apart for Oregon State in their loss against Wake Forest, with Demon Deacon wide receiver Chris Barnes reeling in three big completions for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Wake Forest receiver Micah Mays Jr. got in on the action as well, catching two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. The Oregon State secondary would go on to give up 270 passing yards to the Demon Deacons.
2. Build Momentum Off The Good Performance From Running Backs
The lone bright spot in the Beavers 39-14 loss at Reser Stadium was the production they finally received from their running backs. Beaver running back Anthony Hankerson had a great game, carrying 22 times for 101 yards. Beaver running back Cornell Hatcher Jr has been a pleasant surprise addition to the backfield, as the freshman was able to muster 43 yards on just seven carries while tacking on a touchdown, good enough for a 6.1 yards per carry average.
The Beavers must continue to run the ball effectively and continue to mix in Cornell Hatcher Jr, as the freshman has promise to become the bell-cow running back for Oregon State for years to come...if they can hang on to him.
3. Play With Passion
The passion is what has been missing from the Beavers for the entirety of their 2025 campaign. Trent Bray was asked in his final press conference as coach of the Beavers if he felt guys were “quitting” out on the field. While Bray declined to answer, saying he would need to go back and watch film, it was evident that the passion was missing from Oregon State. It’s possible a change at the head coach position can spark the Beavers, its also possible it could have a back-firing effect. Several Oregon State players took to social media to proclaim their love for coach Trent Bray and sadness at his dismissal. Only time will tell if Oregon State can play passionate football.