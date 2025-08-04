Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson Named To Walter Camp Award Preseason Watch List
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson was one of 46 college football players named Monday on the 2025 Preseason Watch List for the Walter Camp Award.
Hankerson, a senior from Boynton Beach, Florida, who began his college career at Colorado appeared in all 12 of the Beavers' games last season, totaling 232 carries totaling 1082 rushing yards, with an impressive 15 touchdowns. His season highlight was likely an 83-yard house call in the regular season finale against eventual College Football Playoff quarterfinalists Boise State.
Hankerson's rushing yardaged total in 2024 was the 19th 1,000-yard rushing season at Oregon State and the 18th-highest single season total in program history. He averaged 4.7 yards per rush on the year and scored multiple touchdowns in five different games.
With Hankerson's inclusion, he is the only player from the Pac-2 schools on the list ahead of the 2025 campaign. He was also included on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, alongside OSU quarterback Maalik Murphy.
The Walter Camp Award is presented annually to the nation's most outstanding player by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. An Oregon State player has never won the award.
The 2025 Player of Year watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in early November, and three finalists will be announced in early December. The 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN's College Football Awards Show on December 12.