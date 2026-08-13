Oregon State's Josiah Timoteo Talks Changes To Beavers' O-Line Development

Oregon State junior offensive linemen Josiah Timoteo met with reporters on Thursday to discuss what things have been like under new offensive line coach Kirk Barron, the potential of veteran center Van Wells returning, and how reps have been going for him in fall camp.

Timoteo also talked about some of the messages that offensive line coach Kirk Barron emphasizes to the group day-in, and day-out.

Here's everything that Timoteo had to say:

On Taking Reps at Left Tackle in Fall Camp

"Yeah, it's nothing new, I took reps at left tackle last season. Just something to get work at, cause...probably gonna start there likely, so I just wanna get more comfortable there day after day."

On how coach Barron is different from coach DeVan or coach Kavanaugh

"Kav was older, more of an old school mindset. But Barron, I know he played recently at Purdue. He's a younger mindset, more in our generation...he's a little, you could say, faster in the way he teaches things, but he's also very focused on the details. He reiterates every day before and after practice that 'I can fix the technical stuff, but it's up to you guys to bring the effort and the energy every day.'"

On what it would mean having Van Wells back

"Lot of experience yeah, Van coming back would just bring another person that the young guys can look up to. Him coming back would be a huge addition to the O-line. Him being the center he's kinda the main guy who makes the points, makes the calls."

How strange is it having this uncertainty about potentially adding another guy to the equation this late into the summer?

"It is crazy, just because we've been through a lot from winter to summer, and now almost halfway into fall camp. But knowing Van and having already built that connection with him, he would be an addition to the O-line that would be really good."

What's it been like going against Takari Hickle in practice? How about Logan Knapp?

"Takari is a big body that can move well, I think he's one of our best guys. You know we lost some guys in that room(defensive end), so I think guys like Logan and Nik Fisher, they've shown some nice stuff on the field and they should be able to help us win."

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Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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