Oregon State's Top Offensive Performers Against Cal
The Beavers were flat in their opening loss to the Cal Bears, and the offense didn't do nearly enough. This being said, there were a few Oregon State offensive players who did their best to keep the Beavs in the game for as long as possible. Here are the four best offensive players from Saturday night's loss.
Trent Walker
Certainly a no-brainer, Trent Walker picked up right where he left off last season. He was the center piece of the Oregon State offense all night, finding ways to get open downfield when the Beavers seemed stuck in the mud trying to pick up first downs. Trent finished with nine receptions for 136 yards, and was a huge bright spot on a night that didn't go well overall.
Anthony Hankerson
Cal has a very good rushing defense, and Hank did his best on a night where the Oregon State offensive line was consistently beaten. He found some daylight on a couple of dive plays that didn't seem to have much of an opening, and also showed his strength to get yards after contact. With the Beavers struggling at the goal line, he was able to run it in out of the wildcat formation for their first TD of the season. He also proved to be a receiving threat out of the backfield, finishing with four catches.
Maalik Murphy
While this wasn't how fans envisioned Murphy's opening game to go, Maalik did show plenty of signs of his ability. On a night where he didn't always have a lot of time to throw, he showed good pocket awareness and didn't have a lot of misfires with open receivers. In addition, he also demonstrated good mobility, using his legs to get the Beavers to the end zone in the fourth quarter. Though it wasn't a perfect game by any means, Murphy finished with 244 passing yards, and he also connected with nine different targets.
Salahadin Allah
Though he only had two carries on the night, Allah made the most of his opportunities. He was able to hit a tight hole and pick up an important first down on a 3rd and 2 play in the fourth quarter, and he also had a 20-yard reception out of the backfield. There will certainly be better nights ahead for Oregon State running backs, and Allah can probably excpect to see a higher work load in the upcoming games.