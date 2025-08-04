Oregon State Special Teams Ready To Pick Up Where They Left Off
Oregon State fall camp continues this week as the Beavers prepare for the 2025 season.
Special Teams Coordinator Jamie Christian found some success in his first full season with the Beavers, pushing punter Josh Green to a program record average of 47.2 yards per punt in 2024. He spoke to the media this week about what his unit needs to accomplish in the new season.
Long snapper Dylan Black also spoke as he returns to the lineup after missing last season recovering from his battle with cancer. Defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. also spoke on his work over the summer.
Watch the full media availability below.
NOTES
-Christian on special teams progress: "I think we're a lot further ahead than we were last year at this time in fall. A lot of depth. We had a real solid spring on special teams and it's carried over and you could definitely tell that the work that we did in spring has carried over and we're where we need to be... I think it's because we've all been together for a year now, too. And and last year, we're all new and so not, you know, the players know what we want, our expectations, and
they're buying into what we got going."
-Christian on having a new kicker and punter this year: "Last year, we had two veteran guys and they were good here for a lot of years, but the guys that are going to replace them, they got the opportunity to be here last year, right? So, they're not new. They were here all year with us. Caleb [Ojeda] and Logan [McCreery], and you know AJ [Winsor] has been a guy who's actually punted in the game. We're good at long snappers, so we do have a lot of experience. And the guys that are new have been here, so it's not like they're fresh off the streets. So, I feel good about that."
-Dylan Black on his spot at long snapper: "I mean I'd like to go in there and have the confidence to think that the job is mine, but just like anyone else, you got to out there and prove yourself just like anyone else every other day. Got to go out there and win the job again and go improve myself."
-Tyrice Ivy on what he thinks he needs to show professional scouts this season: "I just need to show consistency, right? Consistency doing my job. I need to make some plays, some big plays actually, you know, and then just be consistent, detailed as possible and show them, tell them I could cover, I could tackle, and I know my role."