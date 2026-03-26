Oregon State Spring Football: Three Players to Watch

When Spring practices resume next Wednesday April 1st, JaMarcus Shephard's entire Oregon State Beavers football team will be in the spotlight.



In this piece, only three players will be in the spotlight, as we focus on potential playmakers found within Shephard's first Oregon State roster.

Aiden Sullivan - Linebacker - Senior

In 2024, the juco transfer from Aaron Rodgers' alma mater Butte College (Oroville, CA) played four games, notching eight tackles and one quarterback hurry.



One year later, Sullivan was a revelation. In the second half of a blowout loss to Texas Tech, Sullivan relieved injured inside linebacker Raesjon Davis. The following week against Oregon saw a career high 10 tackles (4 solo, 6 assisted) and a forced fumble. Six days later against Houston, Sullivan surpassed his tackles tally with a personal best 13 tackles (7 solo, 6 assisted). In the span of 3 weeks he'd stolen the starting job of the most veteran member of Trent Bray's defense, and upon the season's conclusion he racked up new statistical highs in many important categories.



Following the transfer of Oregon State green dot linebacker Dexter Foster, Sullivan is poised for a big role in coach Mike McIntyre's new defense.

Tyler Voltin - Guard - Redshirt Senior

The 6'4" behemoth from Regis Catholic HS (Stayton, OR) has been plagued by injuries throughout his Oregon State career, missing fourteen games over the past two seasons. When healthy, Voltin has been a dependable starter at guard. If Voltin can stay on the field, he'll undoubtedly lynchpin an otherwise young, inexperienced offensive line under first year offensive line coach Kirk Barron.

Eddie Freauff - Sophomore - Wide Receiver

As we detailed yesterday, Freauff leads an extremely competitive Oregon State wide receivers group: most of this season's pass catchers have similar production and experience levels. Many - like speedy FCS transfer Xayvion Noland and big name Alabama transfer Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton - might be suited for complementary roles, but Freauff stands above the rest.



At 6'4", the sophomore from Crook County HS (Prineville, OR) is tall enough to win jump ball throws. Weighing 220 pounds, Freauff is big enough to take hits from box safeties and linebackers over the middle. As a former all-league basketball star and state track meet qualifier in the 4x100 relay, he flashes the athleticism required to separate from tight coverage. If Freauff can put it all together this year, Oregon State's new passing game - with an emphasis on Air Raid staples flooding defenses with receivers downfield - could be electric.