Oregon State Spring Forecast: Offensive Line
Can the Beavers protect Maalik Murphy?
Earlier this week on my podcast State of the Beavs I asked that question - it is a question that I think can make or break the Beavers 2025 football season - and it is a question new offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh will surely make a point of emphasis this Spring.
With that in mind, let’s look at the Oregon State offensive line depth and ponder a follow up question: Who will protect Maalik Murphy?
Below is a breakdown of the offensive line group at Oregon State, position by position, with thoughts on what positions are up for grabs and who might win starting jobs.
Offensive Tackle
There’s good news and bad news. The good news is that the Beavers have a throng of names with game experience. The bad news is that only one of their tackles - 6’4” redshirt sophomore transfer Josiah Timoteo from the Nevada Wolfpack - has starts. Timoteo played 15 games with 9 starts over 2 seasons, mainly at right tackle. Other reports suggest the coaching staff see his brightest potential inside at guard, but I think he fills a glaring position of need on the flanks.
Another notable name is 6’5” redshirt senior Tyler Morano, who played in 15 games over 4 seasons, and boasts right tackle experience. Jacob Strand, 6’5” a redshirt junior from Canby, has played 12 games over 3 seasons. They’ll battle alongside 6’4” redshirt sophomore Zander Etsy, 6’5” redshirt sophomore Jacob Anderson, and 6’5” UCF redshirt sophomore transfer Keyon Cox.
Guard and Center
The interior feels like a polar opposite of Oregon State’s tackle position: they have plenty of experience at guard and center, but little depth.
Last season’s starting center Van Wells returns to anchor this season’s line. He’ll likely line up alongside redshirt senior Arizona transfer JT Hand, who played at guard and center for the Wildcats. On Wells’ other hip I expect Tyler Voltin, a redshirt senior from Regis Catholic HS in Stayton. Voltin started at left guard the first 2 games of last season before suffering ACL & MCL tears in his knee.
Wells, Hand, and Voltin are the only players with significant playing experience at guard or center, but veteran offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh is a proud teacher with a long track record of developing diamonds in the rough. One such potential gem is Dylan Sikorski. The 6’4” redshirt freshman played defensive line snaps last season when called upon, displaying a whatever it takes attitude that reminds me of Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, who is now a starting center in the NFL.