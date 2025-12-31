Oregon State Star Trent Walker Announces Transfer Portal Entry

A day after Dexter Foster headlined Oregon State's expansive transfer portal exodus, another name supplanted the green dot linebacker's presence atop the list: redshirt senior wide receiver Trent Walker.

First reported by On3, Walker's representatives told the outlet that their client will enter the transfer portal. In the same report, they confirm a looming suspicion first floated by Walker on social media earlier this month: the NCAA granted Walker an extra year of eligibility. He will likely spend it away from home.

Oregon State University is an integral part Walker's life story. His father Tom and mother Stacia attended Oregon State and met on campus. Their son Trevor, Trent's older brother, also attended Oregon State. Years before donning orange & black on the gridiron, Walker wore it in the stands thanks to his family's season tickets.

Fittingly, he wore his favorite school's colors and played for the Beavers, of course, as a first-team all-conference and second-team all-state wide receiver at Beaverton High School (Beaverton, OR) from 2017-20. After graduating in the summer of 2021, he enrolled at Oregon State and walked-on to the football team.

His college accolades were slow to appear: he played one game in his true freshman year and just two games in his redshirt freshman season. In 2023, Walker saw his first serious snaps in the Beavers' wideout rotation: in 11 games, he snagged 5 catches and 66 receiving yards. The following summer, new Oregon State head coach Trent Bray offered him a scholarship. Walker's high school coach, Bob Boyer, told the Oregon State student newspaper Daily Barometer why the Beavers rewarded his former pupil:

“When all the transfers happened and the coach left, it would have been very easy for (Walker) to go someplace else,” Boyer said. “In this day and age where that’s what everybody does, he didn’t do it.”

Walker paid the Beavers back in 2024: he started all 12 games, caught 81 passes for 901 receiving yards, and hauled 2 touchdowns. Most impressively, he earned those numbers despite the Beavers' musical chairs rotation at quarterback; Walker caught at least 3 passes in every game, performing regardless of who threw him the ball.

Walker entered 2025 as a team captain and a banner-carrier for the Trent Bray era in Corvallis. While the Beavers' offense was riddled with instability at nearly every position, the Oregon State legacy pass-catcher was a glaring exception. He racked up another 12 starts, plus 68 catches for 823 yards and 2 touchdowns. Four times - against California, Houston, Appalachian State, and Tulsa - Walker crossed the century mark in receiving yards. In that context, his 7 catches for 99 yards against Fresno State likely stings. In the aforementioned Appalachian State game on October 4th, Walker secured an astounding 13 receptions for 179 yards, one catch shy of equaling Oregon State's single game record.

Walker's stature had grown so much - not simply on campus but across the country - that he recently told Portland area radio host John Canzano about the throng of agents encouraging him to sign on the dotted line with a blue chip program in the portal.

In five years on campus, Walker went from a walk-on to a scholarship player, a reserve to a captain, and a wide-eyed freshman to a graduate of Oregon State's prestigious Business Administration program. Now, the final chapter of his college football career will occur at a new school. He will be eligible to transfer when the portal opens on Friday January 2nd.