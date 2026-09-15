Oregon State Wide Receiver Jesse Legree Wins Wins Multiple Freshman of the Week Awards

Oregon State is still hunting for their first win of the season, but the performance of freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree has been a silver lining after a pair close losses. Legree has started picking up some accolades, winning the Shaun Alexander Award for the National Freshman of the Week, as well as his second straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Award.

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In the Beavers' 35-24 loss against Texas Tech, Legree put together one of the best games a college receiver has had so far in the 2026 season. He finished the game with 240 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown came midway through the second quarter. On a deep ball from Braden Atkinson Legree beat Texas Tech DB Peyton Morgan and found 30 yards of open field between himself and the end zone.

His second score came in the third, The Oregon State offensive line gave Braden Atkinson time to work with, and Atkinson found the gap in the Texas Tech defense that gave Legree plenty of room to turn on the speed and make it to the end zone untouched. All told, over two games Legree has 13 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns. His total yardage is first in the nation, as is his average reception of 28.9 yards per catch.

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In addition to those awards, Legree picked up several honors from some notable publications. 247Sports named him their True Freshman of the Week, On3 also had him as a True Freshman of the Week and Pro Football Focus selected him for their Week 2 Team of the Week.



While Legree was the only Beaver to win an award from the conference, several others earned some votes. Quarterback Braden Atkinson earned an Offensive Player of the Week nomination, linebacker Aiden Sullivan picked up a Defensive Player of the Week nomination, and punter AJ Winsor received a Special Teams Player of the Week nomination.

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Legree and the rest of Beavers will host the Montana Grizzlies next Saturday as they look to pick up their first win of the season. While the Grizzlies may be a step down after a pair of games against top 25 schools, they've historically been one of the FCS's most competitive teams. This year's Grizzlies have started the season 3-0, and are coming off of a 35-14 win over Utah Tech.

We'll have a full preview for the game later this week. Kick off is set for 8 PM on Saturday, September 19th. USA Sports will broadcast the game.