Oregon State Will Do Something They Haven't Since 1942 With Trip To North Carolina
This Saturday, the Oregon State Beavers will travel to Boone, North Carolina for a game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 4, at 12:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+.
"They're fast, they're physical, and that is their reputation," Beavers head coach Trent Bray said of this year's Appalachian State squad. "And they've always been a tough team to play and a tough team to beat and that's what they are again this year and so it's it's going to be a great challenge."
OSU's road game at the Sun Belt foe will mark their first ever meeting with Appalachian State. More than that, it will be the Beavers' first game inside the state of North Carolina and their first game against any of the the state's current FBS teams since January 1, 1942, per Winsipedia.com.
At the onset of the United States' entrance into World War II, the Rose Bowl game was moved to Durham, North Carolina, where the Beavers defeated the Duke Blue Devils by a final score of 20-16. It remains the only Rose Bowl game played outside of Pasadena, California.
MORE: Late Game Meltdown Dashes Oregon State's Upset Hopes In 27-24 Loss To Houston
Oregon State entered the game as heavy underdogs, but ended up with a 20-16 victory over Duke that still stands out as one of the most significant wins in program history. The stories from the game, its buildup, and its aftermath, are many and famously captured by author Brian Curtis in the book Fields of Battle.
The Saturday after Oregon State's trip to Boone, the Beavers will host another team from North Carolina when Jake Dickert's Wake Forest Demon Deacons come to Reser Stadium on October 11. The Beavers are scheduled to make a return trip to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest on September 29, 2029.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify