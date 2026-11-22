Heading into yesterday's Pac-12 slate, much was still left to be determined.





The conference championship host was locked down; with last week's win over the Beavers, Boise State clinched the best record in the league. Everything else - who would join the Broncos on the smurf turf December 4th, and who would play who during flex week - was still up for grabs.



After a memorable slate of games, all of those questions have answers.

On Friday December 4th, Boise State will host San Diego State for the Pac-12 title

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In a rematch of last night's seismic upset, the Boise State Broncos will host the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday December 4th in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game. The Aztecs punched their ticket with a 22-20 last-second victory, aided by a late Boise State turnover on downs, and a successful field goal as time expired.



After losing to Oregon State in a rout last month, San Diego State rallied to beat Fresno State 26-23 on October 17th. A week later, they lost a shootout with Colorado State 56-49 in arguably the biggest surprise of the conference slate all season long. Since then, they've won 3 straight games, and clinched the #2 seed in the conference standings thanks to a win over Texas State on October 3rd. Oregon State's 3 game losing streak - to Fresno State on Halloween, then Texas State, then Boise State last week - aided their cause.



For San Diego State, a conference title is on the line. Boise State will play for more, as last night's loss removed any margin for error towards a College Football Playoff berth. The Broncos will need to win out, and win convincingly, to persuade the committee that they are worthy of representing the Group of 6.

On Saturday November 28th, the whole conference will square off

Before that title game, the two schools will need to finish their respective regular seasons. On Saturday November 28th, a four game slate sees all of the Pac-12's football playing members locked in battle.



First, Boise State will go to Colorado State (3-8 overall, 1-6 conference), kicking off at 3 PM PST on USA Network. Then, San Diego State will travel to the Palouse, facing Washington State (2-9 overall, 1-6 conference) at 3:30 PM PST on The CW. At 6:30 PM PST, Utah State (3-4 overall, 4-7 conference) will fight Texas State (7-4 overall, 5-2 conference); game coverage will be televised on USA Network starting at 6:30 PM. The last game of the weekend sees Oregon State (6-5 overall, 4-3 conference) rematching the Fresno side (6-5 overall, 3-4 conference) that haunted their season. Beginning at 7 PM, that game will be televised on The CW.